Covington Form of Government Transition Committee includes members from eight of city’s neighborhoods

The newly proposed committee that will help guide the City’s move to a new governing structure over the next two years includes members from eight neighborhoods with a wide range of experiences and voices.

The Committee on Form of Government Transition will hold its first meeting Jan. 29 and complete its work by May 1, 2026. It will be chaired by Mayor Ron Washington.

On Tuesday, the mayor appointed these members (listed below with their neighborhoods), subject to confirmation by the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 28:

• (Chair) Mayor Ron Washington, of Lewisburg.

• Michael Beeby, of Licking Riverside.

• Billie Mocabee-Kegley, of South Covington.

• Angie Taylor, of Latonia-Rosedale.

• Lisa Desmarais, of Licking Riverside.

• Ginger Dawson, of Old Town/Mutter Gottes.

• Fritz Kuhlman, of Westside.

• David Davidson, of Licking Riverside.

• Ella Frye, of Wallace Woods.

The mayor said he began interviewing potential committee members after they answered the City’s call for applications in early December.

The mayor said the proposed committee is made up of engaged and experienced people who have given Covington their time and talent many times over the years. Just as importantly, he said, the committee is diverse across not only geographic areas but also political viewpoints and numerous demographic characteristics.

“Covington’s strength is its diversity, so it’s critical – as we make this dramatic transition – that we include everyone in the process,” Mayor Washington said. “That’s why I carefully compiled a diverse collection of voices who represent different goals, experiences, and perspectives.”

The committee will also include an array of ex-officio members:

• City Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Shannon C. Smith, of Old Town/Mutter Gottes.

• City Commissioner Tim Downing, of South Covington.

• City Commissioner Tim Acri, of Seminary Square.

• City Commissioner James Toebbe, of Latonia-Rosedale.

• City Manager Ken Smith, City Solicitor Frank Schultz, and City Clerk Susan Ellis.

Washington said he intends to appoint the City’s new Director of External Affairs and Senior Counsel, Sebastian Torres, as the committee’s administrator.

Voters in Covington on Nov. 5 approved a ballot measure to move from the current City Manager form of government to the Mayor-Council form, which are two of the three government models allowed by state law. The Mayor-Council form is known colloquially as the “strong mayor” form because the elected mayor serves as chief executive of the City.

It’s the most common form of local government among Kentucky cities and is used in Northern Kentucky by Florence, Erlanger, Independence, Fort Mitchell, among many others. To learn more, visit the Kentucky League of Cities “Form of Government” webpage.

Commissioners Order 278-24, which was approved in December, lays out the committee’s duties and responsibilities. By ordinance, the committee must meet by the end of January, submit an initial progress report by June 30, and issue a final report by May 1, 2026. That report will take the form of recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for implementation.

The change won’t be implemented for two years, and during that time the City must make a lot of decisions on a range of issues, Washington said. These include questions related to elections (the number of councilmembers and whether they’re elected at-large or from districts or wards); the need for amended job descriptions; and whether other positions such as “city administrators” need to be established.

Washington said that public input will be sought at several points throughout in-person forums and citywide surveys.

“Covington voters approved this change and it’s important that we include them in the implementation,” he said. “Stay tuned for those opportunities to let your voice be heard.”

City of Covington