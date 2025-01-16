DBL Law partners with Covington Business Council, Blue North for new Made It series event Jan. 20

Staff report

DBL Law’s Made It series, a networking and lecture series that showcases accomplished community leaders, returns Thursday, January 20 for a morning of coffee, conversation, and culinary creativity featuring two of the Cincinnati region’s most renowned restaurateurs.

Presented in partnership with the Covington Business Council and Blue North, the event will feature chef David Falk, owner of Boca Restaurant Group, and Paul Weckman, owner of Otto’s Restaurant Group.

DBL’s Made It series offers an opportunity to connect with fellow professionals while learning from two of the most celebrated culinary entrepreneurs in the region.

The event will begin with a coffee and networking session from 8:30–9 a.m., with the featured program scheduled from 9-9:30 a.m.

An extended networking session will be offered following the program from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The Made It series presentation will take place at DBL Law’s Covington office, located at 109 E. 4th Street in Covington. Admission is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Registration is available online at DBL’s Eventbrite page.

DBL Law