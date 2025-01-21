Defending champion Holy Cross girls among six local teams that will compete in All “A” Classic state tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky will have six teams competing in the All “A” Classic boys and girls state basketball tournaments this week in Owensboro. The only time that’s happened before was 2019 when local teams also won six region titles in the small school playoffs.

Five of this year’s state tournament qualifiers are the same as in 2019. They include the boys and girls teams from Brossart and Walton-Verona and the girls team from Holy Cross. The Beechwood boys will be making their first state tournament appearance since 2018.

Holy Cross won the All “A” Classic girls state tournament the last two years and returns with the best record (18-1) in this week’s 16-team bracket. The Indians will face a tough challenge in Wednesday’s opening round when they take on Bardstown Bethlehem (13-1) at 11 a.m. local time at Owensboro SportsCenter.

In last week’s state media rankings, Holy Cross was No. 8 and Bethlehem was No. 9. Two years ago, the teams met in the All “A” Classic girls state championship game and Holy Cross came away with a 65-61 victory.

Holy Cross has two seniors, two sophomores and one freshman in its current lineup and three of them have double-figure scoring averages. In the last five games, sophomore guard Alyssa Arlinghaus has scored 75 points, shooting 67.4 percent (29 of 43) from the field overall and 60 percent (15 of 25) from 3-point range.

“We’re known for our defense and we create a lot of turnovers, but we’re even better once we start connecting on the offensive end,” said Arlinghaus, whose father, Ted, is head coach of the Indians.

Alyssa played on the last two Holy Cross teams that won All “A” Classic state championships. If the Indians win four games in this year’s tournament, they’ll become the first girls team to win three in a row since Lexington Christian in 2007-2009.

That would add another accomplishment to coach Arlinghaus’ resume. In his five seasons with the program, the Indians have compiled a 107-38 record and won 17 consecutive All “A” Classic playoff games. They also made it to the semifinals of the 9th Region post-season tournament the last two years.

“We’re always talking about basketball,” Alyssa said, referring to her father. “We’ll talk about practice. We’ll talk about upcoming games. We both love it so it’s fun to talk about.”

Alyssa is playing a bigger role on this year’s team as a starting guard. She’s the Indians’ second leading scorer with a 10.8 average and shooting 48 percent with 39 of her 79 field goals coming from behind the 3-point line.

“I’m lucky that he gets to be at every single one of my games so I just want to play my best for him,” she said of being the head coach’s daughter. “It’s a little bit of pressure, but I like it.”

All “A” Classic basketball state tournaments

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Owensboro SportsCenter / listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

WEDNESDAY — Upper bracket

Middlesboro vs. Owensboro Catholic, 9:30 a.m.

Covington Holy Cross vs. Bardstown Bethlehem, 11 a.m.

Brossart vs. Louisville Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lexington Christian Academy vs. Mayfield, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY — Lower bracket

Walton-Verona vs. Danville Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Menifee County vs. Metcalfe County, 7:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Martin County, 9 p.m.

Knott County Central vs. Whitefield Academy, 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 1 p.m.

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

All games listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

THURSDAY — Upper bracket at Owensboro SportsCenter

Lyon County vs. Martin County, 9:30 a.m.

Brossart vs. Pineville, 11 a.m.

Beechwood vs. Owensboro Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville Holy Cross vs. Lexington Sayre, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY — Lower bracket at Brescia University

Hazard vs. Green County, 6 p.m.

Clinton County vs. Whitefield Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Danville Christian Academy vs. Elliott County, 9 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Ballard Memorial, 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Semifinal games, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Owensboro SportsCenter

Championship game, 3 p.m.