Eight high school basketball teams have double-digit win totals as regular season nears halfway point

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

As the halfway point of the 12-week regular season approaches, eight Northern Kentucky high school basketball teams have double-digit win totals with the Holy Cross girls leading the way at 13-1 and Heritage Academy topping the boys standings at 10-1.

The lone loss for Holy Cross came against Highlands, 62-61, in double overtime on Dec. 10. The Indians have won 10 straight games since then. Eight of those victories were by double-digit margins and the other two were close calls against Brossart, 48-45 and 51-50.

The next two teams in the girls standings are Highlands (12-2) and Simon Kenton (11-2). In the last three wins for Highlands, senior forward Marissa Green scored 56 points and shot 80 percent (24 of 30) from the field.

Five teams with 10 wins top the current boys basketball standings. The leader is Heritage Academy (10-1), followed by Covington Catholic (10-2), Highlands (10-3), Campbell County (10-3) and Conner (10-4).

Heritage has four players with double-figure scoring averages and the team is shooting 50 percent from the field. The Eagles lead the NKAC Division III conference standings with a 4-0 record and need two more wins to equal last year’s victory total.

CovCath and Conner got off to fast starts under new head coaches Jake Thelen and Nathan Browning. The teams are scheduled to face each other at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at CovCath.

Highlands has five underclassmen in the starting lineup and four of them have double-figure scoring averages. Campbell County has gotten a big lift from freshman Austin Davie, a varsity newcomer with team-high averages of 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.