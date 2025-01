Staff report

The first baby to arrive at St. Elizabeth in 2025 was a boy named Oliver, born to proud parents Erin and Stewart.

He was born at the Family Birth Place at St. Elizabeth Edge wood at 12:53 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 10.8 oz. He was 20″ long.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, Oliver — and best wishes for a happy, healthy, and long life.