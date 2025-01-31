Gateway CTC’s Workforce Solutions to launch first evening Commercial Driver’s License class

Gateway Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions announced the launch of its first-ever evening Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) – A class.

Starting on March 10 through April 29 classes will take place Monday through Thursday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Gateway’s Transportation and Technology Center located at 1051 Dudley Rd., Fort Wright.

The comprehensive program offers students an opportunity to earn their CDL – A (with automatic restriction) and gain the essential skills needed to pursue a career in the high demand field of trucking and transportation.

The program costs $4,500, includes a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical, drug screening, and an online ELDT Theory course. Students will benefit from the guidance and expertise of Gateway’s experienced instructors.



Participants must meet the following qualifications to enroll:

• Ability to read and write in the English language.

• Must be at least 18 years of age.

• Must be a US citizen, permanent resident, or non-domicile resident with work approval.

• Must meet the Federal DOT physical requirements.

• Holds a valid Driver’s License.

• Completion of the online ELDT theory course (included in the price) prior to March 10th.

• Must obtain a valid Kentucky CDL Permit before class begins on March 10th.

Permit and skills testing are conducted from 8 a.m.–3:00 p.m. daily (scheduling assistance is provided upon enrollment).

“This is a really exciting opportunity for individuals who are looking to break into the transportation industry,” said Ressie Hall, Workforce Solutions Director of Operations at Gateway. “Our evening CDL class will allow students to pursue their dreams without disrupting their current daytime obligations. We look forward to helping our students succeed and thrive in their future careers.”

Class size is limited, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis (minimum enrollment required). The deadline to enroll in the nighttime sessions is on February 17. Enrollment is open to individuals or companies wishing to send incumbent workers.

Students will have the option to remove the restriction at no cost to them within 90 days.

For more information on required permits, online theory courses, testing, licensing fees, or any of Gateway’s other CDL classes, please contact Donna Krumpelman at donna.krumpelman@kctcs.edu or (859) 442-1176.