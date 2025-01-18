Gov. Beshear warns of dangerously low temperatures coming; cites six deaths related to weather

Gov. Andy Beshear sadly reported that Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Department for Public Health have confirmed six deaths related to the ice and snow the Commonwealth received from Jan. 5-11.

The Governor said some of these deaths were related to overexertion followed by cardiac arrest that occurred while shoveling snow and ice.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians that shoveling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks, so take frequent breaks when shoveling, and don’t push yourself too far.

Gov. Beshear also provided an update on upcoming weather.

Starting Jan. 19, the Commonwealth is expecting arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures that will remain until Jan. 22.

Areas of Kentucky can expect wind chill conditions to be in the single digits and could drop below zero on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Warming centers will be available and a map of warming centers has been posted on the KYEM website.