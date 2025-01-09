Holy Cross girls extend winning streak in All “A” Classic basketball tournament games

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross extended its win streak in All “A” Classic girls basketball playoff games to 15 with a 70-15 victory over Ludlow in the first round of the 9th Region tournament on Wednesday at St. Henry High School.

The Indians won All “A” Classic region and state championships the last two years to compile a 14-0 record. They kept the streak going against Ludlow by jumping out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 49-9 at halftime to create a running clock.

St. Henry defeated Villa Madonna, 63-13, in the other first-round game on Wednesday. Semifinal matchups on Friday will be Newport Central Catholic (8-6) vs. Bellevue (6-7) at 6 p.m. and Holy Cross (14-1) vs. St. Henry (5-6) at 7:45 p.m.

The opening games of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys and girls tournaments that were postponed earlier this week due to the recent snow storm have been rescheduled for Saturday at Owen County High School. The games that day include Walton-Verona boys vs. Trimble County at 1:30 p.m. and Walton-Verona girls vs. Gallatin County at 6 p.m.

The 10th Region All “A” Classic tournaments are scheduled to get under way Friday when Brossart plays tournament host Robertson County in a boys and girls double-header that begins at 6 p.m.

Girls All “A” Classic region basketball schedules

9TH REGION AT ST. HENRY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Holy Cross, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County, 6 p.m.

Owen County vs. Trimble County, 7:30 p.m.

Games still to be rescheduled

Williamstown vs. Eminence

Walton-Verona-Gallatin County winner vs. Owen County-Trimble County winner

Championship game

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Brossart vs. Robertson County, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Bracken County vs. Paris, 11 a.m.

Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County, 2 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. Augusta, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

Bracken County-Paris winner vs. Calvary Christian-Nicholas County winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Brossart-Robertson County winner vs. St. Patrick-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys All “A” Classic region basketball schedules

8TH REGION AT OWEN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Walton-Verona vs. Trimble County, 1:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Gallatin County, 3 p.m.

Owen County vs. Williamstown, 4:30 p.m.

Games still to be rescheduled

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona-Trimble County winner

Cornerstone Christian-Gallatin County winner vs. Owen County-Williamstown winner

Championship game

9TH REGION BOYS AT DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, Jan. 13

Beechwood vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dayton, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Villa Madonna vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Ludlow vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Holy Cross vs. Beechwood-St. Henry winner, 6 p.m.

Heritage vs. Newport Central Catholic-Dayton winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT ROBERTSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Brossart vs. Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Bracken County vs. Paris, 12:30 p.m.

Calvary Christian vs. Nicholas County, 3:30 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

Bracken County-Paris winner vs. Calvary Christian-Nicholas County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Brossart-Robertson County winner vs. St. Patrick-Augusta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.