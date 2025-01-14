Horizon’s The 410 giving circle awards $15k to Lord’s Gym Ministries for health, wellness programs

Members of The 410 giving circle presented their 2024 grant in December to Lord’s Gym Ministries, awarding $15,000 to support their efforts to promoting health, mental health, and substance use disorder recovery in Northern Kentucky.

“The challenges of health, mental health, and substance use disorders are critical issues in our community,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “When the members of The 410 selected this focus area for the 2024 grant cycle, we were encouraged by their commitment to making a difference. We are grateful for their insight into the pressing needs of Northern Kentucky residents.”

Lord’s Gym Ministries provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals facing adversity, offering fitness programs, mentorship, and resources to aid in recovery and overall well-being. The $15,000 grant will help expand their programming, allowing more individuals to access essential health and wellness services, including fitness activities, counseling, and substance use recovery support.

“We at Lord’s Gym Ministries Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Area are grateful for this generous gift and support of The 410 giving circle,” said Scott Bowers, Lord’s Gym Ministries Executive Director.

“This gift will further our work with youth in our boxing program. Our local youth face an array of barriers, especially those involving mental health and substance abuse. Our boxing experience offers an outlet for our youth to express themselves, turning negative energy into positive energy. More importantly they build life-changing relationships with positive and caring adult role models. The impact is amazing.”

For more information about Lord’s Gym Ministries and information about volunteer opportunities, visit lordsgymministries.org.

The 2024 cohort of The 410 includes emerging philanthropists from across Northern Kentucky who are dedicated to exploring their potential for giving back with maximum impact in the community. Grant funds from The 410 are dedicated to nonprofit programs and resources that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. To generate the grant, each member of The 410 commits a gift of $410. The giving circle operates once per year, in the fall.

Horizon Community Funds