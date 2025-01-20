J. Taylor Davis making an impact with first book, Parable for the Republic — urging people to get engaged

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

His first book sold out and speaking engagements continue, and he’s thinking about a second book — if politics doesn’t interfere with his love of writing.

“I wasn’t a writer in high school,” J. Taylor Davis, a Beechwood High School graduate, said. “I was too busy with sports.”

The 30-year-old – born and raised in Hebron – was a football walk-on at Eastern Kentucky University. But he hit a home run on his first — and only – writing attempt – Parable for the Republic.

In fact, the book sold out on release day in June of 2024.

“I felt responsible. I had to write this book,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I felt like we live in a culture of complacency. There are just too many good people on the sidelines – in business, culture as well as education.”

Davis certainly isn’t one of them. He owns a successful wealth management business in Lexington. “I started it in 2017; after graduating EKU.”

And he quickly adds he and his family are in the process of a return to Hebron later this year.

“I just felt too many people are burying their talents, and thus we have an eroding culture,” he said.

Davis said he learned to multiply his own God-given talents, which led him to the top one percent of the wealth management industry, as well as becoming a political commentator on national news networks, and a speaker to corporations, political groups, and churches. In fact, TBN – Trinity Broadcast Network– published his book, he says.

“I have been a TBN political commentator; they read my transcript and agreed to publish it.”

Parable for the Republic applies the Parable of Talents, taught by Jesus to the disciples in the gospel of Matthew, to our American culture.

“In the Parable of Talents,” Davis said, “each of the people are given an inequal amount of talent, but have an equal responsibility to multiply.”

He draws comparisons to American leaders who align with the three servants in the Parable.

“Both President Trump and President Kennedy are exemplary five-talent servants because they were born into wealthy families and had their own vast personal talents. But,” he continued, “instead of hoarding them, spent their lives multiplying them, for the advancement of American idealism.”

President Clinton and Alexander Hamilton are exemplary two talent servants, Davis says, because they were born into harsh, impoverished conditions – still multiplied their personal talents of charisma, intellect, and leadership.

Parable for the Republic even caught the attention of President Trump.

“I received as letter from him, lauding his mutual devotion to American idealism, stating, ‘Our Nation is strong because of individuals like you who believe in, and defend, the great American ideals of faith, family, community, and country first.’”

The book – and Davis’ speeches — have generated growing pressure, interest, and speculation of a political future. While speaking at an event in Charleston, S.C. before November’s election, the event host, Dana Gentry, a top real-estate broker and influencer, introduced Davis by sharing the impact of his book on her own life before ending with, “And if I could have it my way, we’ll all be voting for Taylor someday.”

Someday.

“For now,” Davis tells the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I’m focused on influencing people with speeches, growing my company, and loving my family.”

He and his wife Alex have their son Harrison and are expecting baby girl Harper – in April.

And that may be the pressure for Book Number Two.

“My first book,” he said, “is dedicated to my son. It was written to help change the minds and hearts of Americans. To get American culture off the sidelines.

“Now I’ll need a second book for Harper.”

Comment from the Back Cover of the Book from Pastor Shawn Edwards of Elizabethtown:

“Like any of his fellow church members, family, friends, and colleagues, I’ve had the honor of witnessing Taylor cultivate his God-given gifts into impactful servant-leader discipleship. Readers will see evidence of the way God will use this leadership to impact our culture, our future, and if it’s in His will, our White House.”

The book is available from Amazon and at local bookstores.