Keeneland January Horses of All Ages sale starts today; 68th sale has cataloged 1,317 horses

Keeneland has cataloged 1,317 horses, including five horses in the latest round of supplements, for the 68th annual Horses of All Ages Sale, which starts today.

The auction offers broodmares and broodmare prospects, recently turned yearlings and horses of racing age along with stallions and stallion prospects during three sessions through Wednesday.

Each session of the January Sale will start at 10 a.m. The auction will be live-streamed at Keeneland.com.

“We are excited to kick off the new year with the January Sale and the terrific opportunities it offers to breeders, pinhookers, and end users,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Given the recent snowfall in Lexington, our maintenance team has worked hard to ensure roadways, show rings and barns are clear and ready for the sale. We will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and share updates as needed.”

Four in-foal broodmares and one broodmare prospect have been supplemented to the January Sale.

Because of the construction footprint at Keeneland, operational changes for the January Sale include:

• Valet parking – Row 21. No vehicular traffic in front of the Sales Pavilion.

• General parking – Rows 9-20 and Rows 22-33.

• ADA parking – Use valet parking in Row 21, where accessible golf cart shuttling is available.

• Paperwork – Drop off to a member of the Sales Administration team at the Repository in the Sales Pavilion.

• Horse trailers – Encouraged to use Keeneland’s Gate 1 at Versailles Road and Man o’ War Blvd. and park in designated aisles in the lower parking lot.

Keeneland