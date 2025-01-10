Kentuckians urged to remain cautious as hazardous road conditions persist ahead of second winter storm

Hazardous travel conditions continue to impact Kentucky as below-freezing temperatures and snow flurries persist across the state ahead of another winter storm forecast to arrive Friday.

Motorists are urged to exercise safe driving practices if they must be out while Team Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) snowfighting crews work to keep main roads clear and maintain critical routes for emergency responders.

“Impacts are not expected to be as severe with this next storm, but our crews remain just as committed to their work to keep Kentuckians safe,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “The public staying home and off the roads greatly helped our storm response earlier this week. We ask you to remain cautious as extreme cold may make for slick roads currently as we prepare for the next winter storm.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects several inches of snow across most of the Commonwealth with higher amounts approaching the Kentucky southern border. Ice is not part of the forecast this time, but with day and night below-freezing temperatures the snow is likely to create hazardous driving conditions with slick roads and bridges. Crews are monitoring the weather and are preparing to plow snow and treat roads where needed.

Since Sunday’s storm that blanketed the state with snow, freezing rain, and ice, a team of more than 2,300 highway crew members and support staff have worked around the clock, plowing nearly all of Kentucky’s 28,000 miles of state highways and applying at least an estimated 150,000 tons of salt to keep Kentuckians moving safely.

“These things are accomplished because of the dedication and commitment of the folks who are, thankfully, on Kentucky’s Team,” Gray said. “We are so grateful to have these talented men and women serving our communities.”

KYTC maintains most roads, streets and bridges that are part of the State Highway System, including interstates, parkways, and U.S. route designations. KYTC operates on a four-tier priority system to keep people and commerce moving in the most effective way.

While impacts of the incoming snowstorm are not expected to be as severe, limiting travel is still encouraged. If you must be on the road, remember to bring anemergency car kit, be aware of debris — especially downed trees and power lines –and know what to do if a traffic signal is out.

Emergency Car Kit Suggested Items For Drivers:

• First aid kit

• Extra coat, gloves, and blankets or sleeping bag

• Non-perishable food and water

• Baby formula, diapers, wipes

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Portable phone chargers

• Pet food, water, leash, bowl

• Medications

• Ice scraper and jumper cables

• Shovel, and a bag of sand or litter

What to Do if Traffic Signals are Not Working:

• Flashing yellow, proceed with caution

• Flashing red, treat as a stop sign

• No signal lights, treat as a 4-way stop

What to Do When a Downed Power Line is on the Roadway:

• Never touch or drive over a fallen power line; report the issue to the power company

• If a power line has fallen on your vehicle, STAY INSIDE, do not exit, and call 911

• Assume all downed power lines are live and DO NOT attempt to move them

Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet