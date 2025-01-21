Kentucky by Heart: NKY native and actor Bob Elkins appeared in Coal Miner’s Daughter, other notable roles

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

That guy you may remember who played a disc jockey part on the highly popular movie about the life of Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter, was a Northern Kentucky resident. In the movie, the actor, Bob Elkins, playing Bobby Day, was convinced — perhaps arm-twisted — by Lynn to play her first record, helping to kick start her illustrious career.

The casting for the movie, you might say, seemed poetic justice since Bob’s own father, George Elkins, had been a coal miner. But besides the role in Coal Miners, Bob found plenty of other credible acting gigs in his career and gained respect for the kind ways he reached out to others in the craft.

Born in Mount Hope, West Virginia, the Elkins family later moved to Indiana where Bob’s father took another job, but when Bob was twelve, the family moved to Northern Kentucky, to Covington. Sadly, George deserted the family, and things became financially difficult for the remaining mother, two sisters, and Bob. His mother took a job as a maid and the two sisters also took part-time jobs. It was emotionally tough for young Bob, and he rebelled. He skipped school and committed petty crimes, and was arrested for an office break-in. Reports are that he received a tough lecture from the policeman and didn’t commit another crime. He graduated from Covington’s Holmes High in 1950.

Ironically, some say that his later success as an actor may have been fueled in some way by the difficult relationship Bob had with his father. A 2005 profile in Kentucky Living about Bob noted that, “left to his own diversions, (Bob) Elkins found solace in the movie theater.” The magazine quoted him as saying, “I always enjoyed going to the movies as a little kid. And I never stopped.”

After high school graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, and an aptitude test showed high intelligence but also found that he struggled with the reading disorder of dyslexia. A colleague helped him, and he became a more effective reader. He spent four years in service and attained petty officer status. The military experience changed the course of his life for the better.

Arriving back in Covington after his naval stint, Bob took acting lessons at the Eyer Theater School. He eventually was given the lead role in a production of Mr. Roberts, and he also won roles in other plays and some commercials. But not making enough money with his acting, he worked for the Magnus Chemical Company and advanced in positions there.

He resigned from Magnus after he received the Coal Miner’s Daughter role in 1980. Bob also divorced that year, and when his four children grew up, he moved to Florida, then back to Covington, then to Los Angeles to further pursue his acting craft. He gained a few acting jobs, but not enough to support himself so he again moved back to his familiar Northern Kentucky. It was a wise move for his thespian aspirations.

Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “ Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute .” (Steve’s photo by Ernie Stamper)

Here is a sampling of roles he gained during his career: • This Train, with Soupy Sales

• Tattered Angel, with Lynda Carter

• April’s Fool

• James Cameron’s Expedition: Bismarck (Discovery Channel One)

• Pennsylvania Miner’s Story (ABC Television movie)

• Beowulf: Prince of the Geats

• Homefree

He was honored by the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2002 for his achievements in the performing arts over nearly 50 years. He also won the Best Actor Award at the Dublin Film and Music Festival in Ireland for his role as a homeless person in the movie, Homefree. Of the homeless role, Kentucky Living said that Bob was so convincing that the writer-director of the film, Greg Newberry, had people asking him if he’d “found the guy on the streets.”

Bob also found time to write and to serve as an acting coach in the Greater Cincinnati area, including having a children’s acting program called “Reel Kids Summer Moviemaking Camp.” In 2022, he died in Campbell County at age 89 while residing at Cold Spring. He was cremated.

The actor was thought of highly by those involved in the craft around him, as he offered a sort of mentorship to many. A documentary made after his passing by filmmaker Scot Wegener, called “Bob Elkins’ Legacy,” demonstrated the profound personal and professional respect he was given.

The disc jockey scene with Bobby Day (Elkins) is available on You Tube.