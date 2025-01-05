Kentucky Chamber of Commerce 30th annual Chamber Day Dinner is Thursday, featuring state political leaders

The Kentucky Chamber will host the 30th Annual Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner January 9 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.



The event will feature remarks from the Commonwealth’s top political leaders, including Governor Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers, Speaker of the House David Osborne, Senate Minority Leader Gerald Neal, and House Minority Leader Pamela Stevenson as they share their priorities for the 2025 session and vision for Kentucky’s future.



The 2025 Chamber Day Dinner will begin with a reception at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., with remarks beginning at approximately 6:55 p.m.



For more information or to register for the 2025 Kentucky Chamber Day Dinner, click here.