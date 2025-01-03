Kentucky guard Travis Perry getting more comfortable as playing time for Wildcats increases

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Travis Perry is adjusting to life at the next level.

A year ago, Perry was in the middle of his senior season, leading Lyon County to a state championship. Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer in high school basketball topped a magical season off by winning the prestigious Mr. Basketball award.

His first year in the college ranks has been an adjustment for Perry, who dominated the prep circuit since he was a seventh-grader at Lyon County.

“There are a lot of differences,” Perry said earlier this week. “Just trying to make the right play, not do too much, but also be aggressive. I think that’s something I was struggling with or had been struggling with, was not being aggressive enough.”

Those defensive lapses came early in the season. Looking back, Perry can see the difference in his overall game on both ends of the court.

“I was coming in and maybe giving the defense a little bit too much of an easy path, or giving them a break,” he said. “Something I’m trying to do is just come in and be aggressive, play my game, make plays for myself and for teammates to keep the defense honest when I’m in there.”

Perry played 13 minutes in Kentucky’s 88-54 win over Brown earlier this week. He scored four points, grabbed two rebounds, and collected a steal.

His playing time has increased after Kerry Kriisa went down with a leg injury during Kentucky’s 90-89 overtime win over Gonzaga. Kentucky coach Mark Pope’s confidence in Perry has also increased since the beginning of the season.

“One thing I learned is that TP is going to keep working into these minutes of the points and he’s going to keep getting more and more comfortable,” Pope said. “For him right now, he’s got so much more to his game than we are probably seeing in the limited minutes he’s had so far because he is still trying to get over the newness of it. But as he settles in – and he’s going to settle in under fire – as he settles in, he’s going to be very, very, very serviceable and to the point.”

Behind the scenes, Perry said the competition in practice, especially competing against point guard Lamont Butler, has played a big role in his ability to reach a higher level of improvement.

“It wasn’t too often because early on, I was getting rid of it a little bit too quick,” Perry said. “Now it’s kind of transitioned to me being more aggressive, kind of going at him a little bit. I think I’ve limited the pickpockets a little bit lately.”

In addition, Perry’s biggest takeaway through the first three months of the season has been the team’s overall chemistry level on and off the court.

“We’ve learned that everyone has each other’s backs through a couple of the scuffles we’ve had and also the adversity we’ve had,” Perry said. “I think one of the main things is just how much we want to win and represent ourselves and each other well and the University of Kentucky on the jersey we wear.”

Perry, a Kentucky fan since his youth, is looking forward to the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule. The 10th-ranked Wildcats (11-2) host No. 6 Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“I’ve watched SEC basketball forever, so to be able to be a part of it is something that I’m excited for, and I’m excited for our team to get to go face that challenge,” Perry said. “It’s a completely different game. Whenever you’re playing against SEC teams, every single night, there’s no rest, no off day. It will be a good challenge, and I think we’re ready for it.”