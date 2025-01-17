Kentucky Teens can win prizes for safe driving during KYTC’s Safe Teen Driving Challenge

Team Kentucky is calling on all teen drivers to participate in the Safe Teen Driving Challenge and compete for a share of $5,000 in cash prizes in an effort to improve highway safety and reduce crashes. Gov. Andy Beshear recently joined transportation officials and partners from AAA Blue Grass, AAA East Central, and Cambridge Mobile Telematics to announce the registration start for the challenge.

Over the past three years, Kentucky roads have seen more than 47,000 crashes involving teen drivers, resulting in over 13,000 injuries and 210 tragic deaths. The Safe Teen Driving Challenge, managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), aims to change that by encouraging young drivers to build better habits and stay focused behind the wheel.

“As Governor, but also as the dad of two teenagers who I love more than anything, making sure all our drivers are safe on the roadways is a top priority,” said Gov. Beshear. “This new contest is a positive incentive for new drivers to be as safe as possible and to win a cash prize and be named Kentucky’s safest teen driver. We want this generation to be leaders in helping us have fewer crashes and fatalities.”

The challenge rewards the top four drivers with cash prizes, sponsored by AAA Blue Grass and AAA East Central:

• 1st Place: $2,000

• 2nd Place: $1,500

• 3rd Place: $1,000

• 4th Place: $500

“It’s important for young drivers to be reminded of the dangers of driving distracted. The more good driving behaviors they can develop now, the more likely they are to exhibit safe driving behaviors throughout their lifetimes,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Driving distracted is just as dangerous as driving impaired. AAA Blue Grass urges teens to stay focused on the roadway, keeping themselves and other road users safe now – and in the future.”

Winners will be announced in April, and their accomplishments will be celebrated as part of Kentucky’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

“The ultimate reward for safe driving is protecting yourself and others on the road,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This challenge helps teens build habits that will last a lifetime and aid in our mission to reduce preventable crashes.”

How to join

This challenge is open to 16-to-19-year-old drivers with a valid permit or driver’s license and a smartphone. Parental consent is required for drivers under 18. To join, teens simply:

1. Visit kentuckyhighwaysafety.com/safe-teen-driving-challenge to register between Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 24 — cut-off is 11:59 p.m. 2. Download the DriveWell Go™ app, create a new account, and enter the contest token code. 3. Drive safe, track your performance, and compete for the chance to win a prize.

“We’re excited to merge a meaningful challenge, cool tech and cash prizes to encourage teens to be lifelong safe drivers,” said the Office of Highway Safety Executive Director Bill Bell. “Safer highways are a win-win for all Kentuckians and this challenge will help reveal areas of strength and areas of improvement while they are still early in their driving careers.”

How it works

The app, powered by Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), uses smartphone sensor data to identify risky behaviors like speeding, hard braking, harsh acceleration, cornering and phone use. Teens can track their progress and see how they rank on the app’s leaderboard, updated every two weeks, to provide valuable data to help young drivers become more aware of their habits behind the wheel.

Driving performance will be measured from Jan. 25 to March 31, giving participants plenty of time to compete for the top spots.

The app uses machine learning to identify driving behaviors from sensor data and transform them into insights. The platform automatically determines if a person is in a vehicle and calculates if they’re the driver or passenger with 97% accuracy.

“Kentucky’s Safe Teen Driving Challenge has the potential to reduce risky driving behaviors like distracted driving — a leading cause of crashes, especially among teens,” said Ryan McMahon, SVP of Strategy at Cambridge Mobile Telematics. “By leveraging advanced technology and making safe driving fun with prizes, we’re equipping young drivers with the tools and awareness to build lifelong safe driving habits.”

For more information and to register, visit kentuckyhighwaysafety.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet