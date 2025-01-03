Local businesses invited to apply for Northern Kentucky Chamber’s 2025 Business Impact Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce seeks businesses that demonstrate leadership and innovation in their respective industries to apply for its 2025 Business Impact Awards.

The awards honor businesses – small and large, new and long-standing – that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

The Business Impact Awards will be held on May 1 at Drees Pavilion where the NKY Chamber will recognize businesses in 10 categories – Small, Medium, and Large Businesses; For-Profit and Nonprofit Community Champions; Cool Place to Work; Heritage Award; Start-Up; Innovation; and, NEW for this year, Environmental Stewardship Award. Applications will be accepted online at NKYChamber.com/Impact through Feb. 21.

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes companies that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent NKY to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services. Qualifying organizations must exemplify strong business and civic leadership, community involvement, good management practices and financial soundness.

Community Champions Award – For-Profit Company and Community Champions Award – Nonprofit Company: This award recognizes an organization that not only actively engages with and gives back to the community but also values a strong, diverse and inclusive workforce as a central part of its culture and values. These employers consistently strive to empower and engage their neighborhood, city and region. The organization promotes workplace giving and employee engagement initiatives that contribute to the betterment of Northern Kentucky.

Cool Place to Work Award: This award recognizes a business that is not only a fun and enjoyable place to work but also contributes to its employees’ growth. The business demonstrates innovative strategies to attract, develop, retain and maintain its workforce while fostering a positive culture where employees feel valued and excited about going to work.

Heritage Award: This award recognizes a business that has demonstrated consistent stability and contributed significantly to the economic development of the Northern Kentucky community. The business has actively provided employment opportunities, remained engaged with the community, and sustained its relevance through both prosperous and challenging times. Eligible businesses must have been in operation for more than 25 years.

Start-Up Award: This award recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year but less than five years. This business has demonstrated proven growth and a commitment to sustainability.

Innovation Award: This award recognizes a business that has inspired and introduced new thinking to the marketplace. In a landscape often characterized by uniformity and routine, this business has courageously embraced the unknown and demonstrated its unique point of difference. By doing so, they have elevated Northern Kentucky as a hub of thoughtful and innovative industry leaders.

Environmental Stewardship Award: This award recognizes exceptional achievements in energy efficiency, resource conservation or innovative business practices that promote environmental sustainability. Applicants should demonstrate that their efforts positively impact the environment, achieve energy efficiency goals or align with corporate sustainability objectives.

“The Northern Kentucky business community is a diverse cross-section of emerging startups, legacy family-owned companies, and everything in between, all contributing to the strength and growth of our regional economy,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The Business Impact Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate and honor all types of businesses that are making a positive difference in Northern Kentucky and helping to shape our future economy. Together, these businesses are helping to make our community a great place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Applications for the Business Impact Awards, presented by Huntington Bank, can be found at NKYChamber.com/Impact. For questions regarding the application process, please contact Lynn Abeln, vice president of membership-sponsorship sales, at 859-578-6390 or by emailing labeln@nkychamber.com.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 21. Finalists will be announced in March 2025, with winners revealed during the awards celebration on May 1. Learn more at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce