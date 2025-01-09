Looking to feel more energized during the new year? Don’t discount the power of a good nap

By Dr. Subhendu Rath

University of Kentucky

Hoping to feel more energized in 2025? Put down that energy drink and consider the power of a good nap.

Regular napping isn’t just for preschoolers. A quick afternoon snooze can help you feel more alert and maybe beat those 3 p.m. blues. With a few helpful tips, healthy adults can get in on the game too.

Why take a nap?

Many people embrace regular napping to help power through the day with more energy and focus. But before diving into daytime rest, you may want to consider why you might be feeling a little down in the first place.

A sudden need for naps may be a sign of a larger health condition and a good reason to talk with your health care provider. Also, if you feel sleepy or tired for a prolonged duration after waking in the morning, you may be suffering from poor sleep brought on by a sleep disorder, a new medication or another physical or mental health condition.

Of course, a daytime nap could be especially helpful if you expect to lose some sleep. A short afternoon nap could be boost for someone planning to work a shift extending late into the night or perhaps someone expecting to be kept up by a new little one.

Even if you’re not expecting to lose sleep, a midday nap can also help you feel more focused and offer a quiet time to mentally reset amid a long day.

How long should I nap?

If you’re typically most active during the day, then a brief nap of 20-30 minutes in the afternoon is ideal. A nap of this length is unlikely to disturb your nighttime sleep schedule.

While you can nap for longer, keep in mind that you may feel much sleepier afterward. The longer you sleep, the greater your “sleep inertia” will be. If you’ve ever noticed feeling slightly disoriented upon being woken from a deep sleep, you’ve felt the effects of this inertia — which typically doesn’t last longer than a half hour.

A nap of any length will likely lead to some grogginess upon waking so make sure you build in some time to wake up before undertaking any activities that require making quick decisions — like driving.

Regular daytime snoozing for more than 30 minutes can also impact your sleep at night.

When and where?

Whether your midday nap is in bed, on a couch or in your office, try to select a location that is quiet and dark with limited distractions from screens.

For many, an early afternoon nap between 1 to 3 p.m. is the sweet spot. It can give you an energy boost for the rest of the day without affecting your nightly deep sleep.

So, the next time you’re feeling drained or overwhelmed, don’t be afraid to embrace the nap. A little rest could make a big difference in your productivity, mood and overall health.

Dr. Subhendu Rath, M.D., a certified sleep medicine specialist at UK HealthCare and assistant professor of neurology.