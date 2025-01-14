Maddox, Funke Frommeyer elected to serve as chair, vice chair of legislature’s NKY Caucus

Rep. Savannah Maddox of Dry Ridge was elected to serve as Chair of the Northern Kentucky Caucus, a group of legislators from the northern region of Kentucky within the Kentucky General Assembly.

“I am honored to have been elected Chair of the Northern Kentucky Caucus, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow caucus members to ensure that Northern Kentucky voices are heard loud and clear in Frankfort,” said Maddox. “Our region is an economic engine for the Commonwealth, yet we must strive to leverage every opportunity to expand industry, improve infrastructure, and equip our communities to be better places to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Northern Kentucky Caucus’ purpose is to advocate for the interests of Northern Kentucky and to ensure that the region’s specific needs are addressed in state legislation. The caucus works collectively on various issues affecting the area, such as infrastructure, education, economic development, transportation, and public safety. By coordinating their efforts, Northern Kentucky legislators aim to influence policy decisions that will benefit their constituents and support the region’s growth and well-being. The caucus may work on regional projects, propose legislation, and collaborate with other parts of the state to achieve its goals.

“We are ready to hit the ground running by advocating for policies that will strengthen our region and address issues affecting Northern Kentucky,” Maddox added.

Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer of Alexandria was elected to serve as Vice Chair of the Northern Kentucky Caucus.

“This caucus has a unique opportunity to turbocharge our region’s economy by aligning our legislative priorities across key areas like transportation, infrastructure, and health,” said Funke Frommeyer. “By focusing on these critical sectors, we can drive unprecedented growth, improve quality of life, and create new opportunities, positioning our region as a leader in economic development and ensuring a healthier, more connected future for all of Kentucky.”

