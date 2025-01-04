Motorists encouraged to take precautions as region readies for first major winter storm of new year

Old Man Winter is expected to make his first appearance of the new year this weekend, with ice and snow predicted for much of Kentucky.

Northern Kentucky could see 6-10 inches of snow. The area along I-64, 3-6 inches. South of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways, 1-3 inches, and the lowest amount in the Southern end of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Kentucky, in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Snow and sleet in amounts greater than four inches and ice in excess of an inch throughout the region is predicted.

Motorists are advised to stay weather-aware. If severe winter weather arrives, avoid non-essential travel until roads are cleared. Hazardous storms and inclement winter weather are a factor in about 1.6 million crashes and more than 8,000 traffic deaths every winter, according to analysis of crash data by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

In Kentucky last year between Nov. 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, Kentucky State Police data show there were 571 crashes resulting in four fatalities on ice-covered roadways and 1,357 crashes causing four fatalities on snow-covered roadways.

Layers of ice preceding a snowfall can bring added risk for drivers, especially teens and young adults who may have had little practice driving during the winter months. Even experienced drivers may find their winter driving skills have grown rusty since last winter, causing them to drive too fast for conditions or be over-confident in their ability to maneuver their vehicle on slick roadways.

With the weekend forecast calling for the first severe winter weather of the new year, the best way to avoid roadway risks from the winter storm is to stay home.

“Drivers are urged to use caution if they need to be on the roadways from early Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, especially if ice combines with snow. If winter weather becomes severe, all but essential travel should be avoided. Stay home and stay safe,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass. “Even if precipitation is less than forecasted, it doesn’t take much snow, sleet or ice to reduce visibility and slicken road surfaces, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

With significantly falling temperatures expected to follow the winter storm, drivers may be dealing with ice and snow-covered roadways for days after the snow has moved through.

Motorists are encouraged to follow these safe winter driving reminders:

• Slow down. Adjust your speed and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn and brake gradually. • Watch the traffic ahead. Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding vehicles or emergency flashers ahead. • Never use cruise control on slippery roads. Your ability to slow your vehicle by simply lifting your foot off the accelerator is lost when cruise control is engaged. • Avoid unnecessary lane changes. This increases the chances of hitting a patch of ice between lanes, which could cause loss of vehicle traction. • Don’t power up hills. Snow typically accumulates more heavily on residential neighborhood streets where traffic is lighter and plowing is lower priority. Do not try to power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads may only result in spinning your wheels. Try to get a little momentum up before you reach the hill and let that carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill as slowly as possible. • Minimize the need to brake on icy roads. If you are approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed rather than waiting till the intersection. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways. • Control the skid. Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse. In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and continue to look and steer where you want the vehicle to go. • Do not brake and turn at the same time. Asking your vehicle to do two things at the same time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction. Brake first, then turn, then accelerate. • Know your brakes. If you have anti-lock brakes and need to slow down quickly, put your foot down hard on the pedal. It is normal for the pedal to vibrate a bit when the ABS is activated. If your car is older and does not have an anti-lock braking system, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to regulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so that the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating. • Drive distraction-free. Do not text or engage in activities that will distract you while driving. If driving with a passenger, ask them to carry out activities, such as adjusting the climate control or navigation, that would otherwise distract you from driving safely.

Weaver Hawkins said drivers should ensure their vehicle is all clear of ice and snow before heading out once the storm has passed.

“Too often, motorists are in a hurry or not dressed properly for the cold and scrape only a small viewing window on their front windshield and rear window while ignoring the remainder of their car. This can be extremely dangerous. Leave enough time and dress appropriately for clearing all windows, exterior mirrors, taillights and headlights before heading out,” she said. “When we have accumulating snow, sweeping the excess snow from your vehicle’s roof and hood are also important to avoid causing visibility issues for other drivers behind you due to the snow blowing off in traffic or the potential for an ice chunk to become airborne and cause harm.”

The return of winter weather drivers must be prepared for the season. In addition to adjusting driving habits and ensuring tires have adequate tread and pressure, drivers are reminded to prepare for winter weather by keeping a winter emergency kit in their vehicle at all times.

A winter emergency kit should include:

• Abrasive material (sand, snow melt products, cat litter) or traction mats

• Snow shovel (folding shovels are available)

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• De-icer

• Ice scraper with brush

• Jumper cables

• Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

• Reflective vest

• Warning devices (flares or reflective triangles)

• Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

• If traveling with an infant, be sure to pack extra food and supplies

• First-aid kit

• Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

• Mobile phone (and charger) pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services

AAA Blue Grass