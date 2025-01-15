NKY community leaders release Home for All report addressing region’s housing shortages

Community leaders in Northern Kentucky have released Home for All: Northern Kentucky Housing Strategies, a comprehensive report designed to help the region address housing shortages across Northern Kentucky.

The development of Home for All: Northern Kentucky Housing Strategies was led by the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) and Brighton Center, following the release of the 2023 Northern Kentucky Housing Study. That study found that job creation in Northern Kentucky was outpacing workforce housing availability, putting strain on residents and employers.

According to the study, the Commonwealth’s eight northernmost counties need to create a combined 6,650 additional housing units beyond currently planned developments to support continued economic growth over the next five years. The additional housing units must include a mix of homes, apartments, and condominiums to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of the region’s workforce – ranging from young professionals to empty nesters and everyone in between.

Home for All: Northern Kentucky Housing Strategies presents ideas detailing practical, high-impact solutions for the community to consider that prioritize housing availability and income alignment as key drivers of workforce and economic development.

“The results of the 2023 study make clear that income-aligned housing availability is a vital issue for our region’s economic growth and continued success,” said Seth Cutter, Vice President of Public Affairs, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “Over the course of 2024, we harnessed the collective expertise of community leaders and housing experts to develop strategies suitable for Northern Kentucky. I want to thank all of the leaders and volunteers whose time and ideas have made Home for All an actionable document for our communities to determine what may work best for their neighborhoods.”

The diverse roster of strategies aims to address housing challenges across the entire region – from Covington to Crittenden. These strategies focus on affordability, accessibility, and innovation, providing a framework for economic growth and community development.

“Each county faces unique housing challenges and opportunities. Home for All is a comprehensive and multi-faceted plan that offers solutions that can be tailored to each community,” said Gary W. Moore, Boone County Judge-Executive. “In Boone County, we know that our children and grandchildren, entry-level workers such as emergency responders, nurses and teachers, and empty nesters ready to downsize need adequate housing stock. This plan offers innovative approaches to help fill this ‘missing middle’ and enable our residents to stay right here in our county.”

Tara Johnson-Noem, Executive Director, NKADD, explained, “Home for All is the culmination of a year’s worth of work involving more than 90 community leaders and experts who devoted countless hours to addressing the region’s urgent housing needs. The goal is to close the housing gap across income levels to ensure our children have somewhere to live in our region when they leave home, that our parents can afford to downsize if they wish, and that our teachers and first responders have somewhere to live within a reasonable drive of their workplace.”

Stakeholders from urban, suburban and rural communities collaborated on this list bringing a holistic and regionally coordinated approach to addressing housing challenges. The actionable strategies prioritize housing affordability, availability, and income alignment as key drivers of workforce and economic development.

“In our annual survey of 1,750 member businesses, our members identified growing, attracting, and retaining talent as their top concern,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO, NKY Chamber. “We understand that housing is directly linked to workforce development. Northern Kentucky’s workforce reflects the diversity of its businesses, from entry-level employees to executives. This diverse span requires housing that meets a wide range of preferences – including rental properties.”

The report provides a flexible framework that communities can adapt to their context. Northern Kentucky thrives on its many unique communities, which will need tailored solutions to address varying needs. To read the full report, visit housingnky.org

Northern Kentucky Area Development District