NKY Tourism Region receives more than $230,000 as part of KY marketing and matching funds program

Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that 87 tourism marketing organizations across 80 counties are receiving $2 million through the Regional Marketing and Matching Funds Program, including Northern Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s $13.8 billion tourism industry is essential to our economic success, helping create vibrant communities that people love to visit and call home,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program helps tourism organizations by providing the marketing resources needed to showcase our commonwealth’s unique experiences and rich heritage, which will bring even more visitors to our New Kentucky Home.”

The breakdown of funding by region is as follows:

• $574,956 – Louisville Lincoln Region

• $361,123 – Bluegrass Region

• $257,969 – Western Waterland Region

• $233,048 – Northern Kentucky Tourism Region

• $197,775 – Cave Region

• $104,341 – Eastern Highlands South Region

• $98,094 – Green River Region

• $96,675 – Southern Kentucky Region

• $76,019 – Eastern Kentucky North Region

“The Kentucky Department of Tourism’s Matching Funds Program has helped further our access to new visitor markets and keep up with emerging trends in our industry. We are able to entice more visitation to our region, thereby increasing local economic impact from tourists,” said Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Murphy. “From small business-owners to restaurant entrepreneurs, the more visitors we can bring into our area, the more support is given to these important, community-building businesses. Tourism in Kentucky has become a positive and necessary building block for our state and region development.”

“This program is invaluable to communities like Owensboro, enabling us to multiply and amplify our message effectively,” said Visit Owensboro President Mark Calitri. “The program provides a vital opportunity to share our story and extend our reach to broader audiences.”

“The Tourism Regional Marketing and Matching Funds Program is a vital resource that empowers Rowan County and the Kentucky Appalachians to showcase the unique beauty, culture, and experiences our region has to offer,” said Morehead-Rowan County Tourism Executive Director Joy Brown. “These funds allow us to create impactful marketing campaigns that attract visitors, support local businesses and strengthen our economy. Through this program, we can continue to share our story and welcome travelers to discover the heart of Kentucky.”

The Regional and Matching Funds Program, administered by the Department of Tourism, provides local nonprofit tourism organizations with financial assistance for marketing. The matching funds allow organizations to develop and implement marketing strategies, attract travelers and showcase the unique cultural, historical and natural attractions of their regions. From fiscal year 2022-2024, the program has distributed $5.5 million.

“In addition to the statewide impact, tourism significantly influences communities across the commonwealth, many of them rural,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “We are thrilled to support our local tourism organizations in doing what they do best: promoting their communities and all they have to offer.”

“Over the years, the Matching Funds program has continued to be a valuable resource for our tourism partners,” Kentucky Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot said. “Through the program, we empower local organizations to amplify their storytelling, draw more travelers and boost the economies of communities across the commonwealth. Together, we’re making Kentucky a must-visit destination for everyone.”

For more information on the Regional Marketing and Matching Funds program and Kentucky Tourism, visit www.KentuckyTourism.com.

