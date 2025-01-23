Opinion – Col Owens: Where do we go from here?

January 20, 2025, was a day of mixed yet deeply meaningful significance.

On the one hand, it was Inauguration Day for the incoming newly elected President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

On the other hand, it was also Martin Luther King Day, the annual observance and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and career.

Thus, in a circumstance brought about by the overlay of these two calendars, we have the yin and the yang of our current national political consciousness.

Using the recent election results in the presidential race as a proxy, with Trump at 49.8% and Harris at 48.3%, it appears that these two groups each comprise roughly half of the American voting populace.

Those focused primarily on the inauguration represent generally Americans who are unhappy with many aspects of their lives – their personal lives and the perceived life of their country. The price of eggs and the porousness of the border. Those with higher education and those who achieve prominence and great success are perceived as elites. Those who do not achieve great success bear a litany of grievances, which they look to the newly elected President to address and to fix.

Those focusing primarily on Martin Luther King Day tend to be more fixed on the past as well as the present, hoping on the basis of both to forge a better future. They embrace a multi-pronged view of America – dreams achieved, if only somewhat, balanced with hope for those yet to come. They see in King the personification of that search. They applaud his nonviolent protest against unjust conditions, and injustice generally.

The ironic truth is, that these two groups, separated by deep ideological and cultural differences, actually share some important attributes. They both focus as much on what they don’t like and want to change, as they do on what they do like and want to achieve. The specifics differ, but the dynamics are almost identical.

Those focused primarily on the inauguration distrust much of government and want less of it. At least of some specific things. Education. Energy. Environment. Health. Taxes. Activities and institutions that inculcate perceived elitist values and policies. Despite the fact that many of these disfavored policies were painstakingly achieved over long periods of time by citizens of both major political persuasions, to help achieve a better quality of life for all Americans, especially those who cannot achieve it by themselves.

At the same time, this group wants more law enforcement, at all levels of government, to police the border, to contain cities, to deport masses of undocumented immigrants. To prosecute Trump’s enemies – his prosecutors, and those not committed to his vision. To control the health care choices of women. They see a world of threat, and want more investment in countering these perceived threats.

While those committed to King – those who bear the labels “liberal” and “progressive” – want to reduce or eliminate perceived injustices like racism, poverty, and misogyny, while seeking to achieve, for all Americans, positive goals such as quality education, universal health care, fair employment practices, equal opportunities, and safer environment and climate.

It should not be surprising that I am among those working to advance progressive policies.

I said earlier that despite their different goals, these two groups share some important attributes.

Both are deeply committed to their vision, because they are convinced of the rightness of their cause and perceptions. It is important that we all understand this. We are not unalike. We do experience different things, and we experience the same things differently. We each find the other’s beliefs and commitments somewhat incomprehensible.

There is no “fix” for this. Only time and experience reveal the better viewpoints.

But in the meantime, we all pursue our views of the future. And it is in that pursuit that structures and policies emerge, forged by the processes of democracy, that guide our nation forward. Reflecting elements of both camps.

Do conflicts occur? Of course. But they are worked through over time.

So I conclude with what I believe is a time-tested truth – that in this democratic enterprise, where everyone pursues their visions of the future with energy and passion, what emerges is the best possible manifestation of America, in and for the time.

For that we should all be grateful. And work hard to protect and preserve our democratic institutions, which make such incremental progress possible.

Col Owens is a retired legal aid attorney and law professor, author of Bending the Arc Toward Justice, longtime Democratic Party activist, and member of the Boards of Directors of Kentucky Voices for Health and the Kentucky Board of Elections.