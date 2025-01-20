Opinion – Judy Harris: A one-in-11-million meeting — and an amazing coincidence

“Coincidence is when God chooses to remain anonymous.” Albert Einstein

Summer 1985

I was in Japan on a fellowship for study hosted by The Japan Institute for Social and Economic Affairs. All our Sundays had been used for travel until the last Saturday evening when, back in Tokyo, we were told tomorrow’s Sunday schedule would be free until late afternoon.

Might I be able to find a church nearby?

A rack in the hotel lobby contained a selection of brochures from local churches.

Choosing some denominations that matched my home church, I presented the brochures to the concierge asking, “Which of these churches is nearest the hotel?”

He handed one to me saying, “This one is just a few minutes by taxi.”

Heading off to bed that Saturday night, I looked forward to being in church the next day. A short taxi ride and I entered St Paul’s International Lutheran Church. Since I was early, I settled in a back pew, enjoying being there.

The congregation began arriving, Caucasians and Japanese, young and old. The Lutheran liturgy was very familiar to that of my denomination.

At the end of the sermon, the pastor extended a welcome to visitors, saying it was the custom in their church to ask visitors to stand, give their names, titles and what brought them to Japan.

A gentleman and his son went first.

I followed saying, “I am Judy Harris, a professor of education at Thomas More College in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. I am in Japan on a study fellowship.”

After the closing hymn, I turned to gather my things and saw a man hurrying toward me.

He quickly identified himself, said he was on the US Embassy staff, and changed the subject to say, “Isn’t Thomas More College near Cincinnati Ohio?”

I was a bit surprised but when I said yes, he added that a young woman in their church was hoping to teach in Cincinnati Public Schools. Could he introduce us?

I nodded and followed him to meet her. We were introduced and he disappeared, leaving the young woman to begin her story.

She had graduated from Wittenburg University in Ohio and had an Ohio teaching license.

She had come to Cincinnati in late spring to deliver her documents and have a formal interview at Cincinnati Public Schools.

A Japanese American friend in Cincinnati was helping her and tried to arrange a meeting with a local professor but…

Hearing too many similarities, I interrupted her, asking if the friend was named Sachi.

How did I, a stranger, know her friend’s name?

I explained Sachi was a friend of mine who had contacted me mid-May to ask if I might be able to meet a young Japanese woman who wished to teach in Cincinnati Public Schools.

The weekend was one of ceremonies and celebrations at the college. A meeting that weekend was impossible but I said I would be glad to spend time with the young woman when she returned to Cincinnati.

The realization hit us. “You are that Japanese woman and I am that professor.”

We were stunned, amazed. How could this be? Tears and hugs followed.

I asked who her contact was at the CPS headquarters. He happened to be a colleague and friend of my husband who worked in the same offices there.

I would be phoning my husband that afternoon and would mention the young woman needed a final confirmation to initiate her move from Tokyo to Cincinnati. My husband would be able to speak to his colleague for her. She should be hearing very soon.

We exchanged personal contact information, promising to have a reunion celebration in Cincinnati.

That evening, I told the remarkable story to a Japanese friend who said, “It is truly rare to find one in a million, but you have found one in eleven million.”

I smiled and shrugged. I couldn’t take credit for doing the finding.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.