Rep. Kim Moser reappointed as chair of House’s Health Services Committee as legislature to reconvene

Representative Moser of Taylor Mill has been reappointed as Chair of the Kentucky House’s Health Services Committee, House Speaker David Osborne announced.



“I am honored to continue serving as Chair of the Health Services Committee,” said Moser. “Our state faces significant healthcare challenges and far too many of our people die too early from preventable deaths, but I am committed to working with my colleagues and other stakeholders to address these challenges and ensure Kentuckians have the care they need.”

Members of the Health Services Committee work on public policy that determines how the state addresses health care, mental health, substance abuse, and medical providers.



“During Chairwoman Moser’s tenure, the House Health Services committee has been instrumental in advancing legislation aimed at improving access to care, strengthening our response to substance abuse, and addressing critical public health issues like maternal health,” said Speaker Osborne. “Kim’s leadership has also emphasized the importance of strengthening Kentucky’s healthcare workforce and supporting rural healthcare systems.”



According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”



In addition to leading the committee, Moser will also serve as a member of the Families and Children and Judiciary committees.



The 2025 Regular Session is scheduled to convene today and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 29.

Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov.

