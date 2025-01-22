Rudler accounting firm experiences terrific growth in ’24, expanding Ft. Wright office

Rudler, PSC, an independent public accounting firm located in Northern Kentucky, experienced extensive growth in 2024. The firm achieved a milestone in December 2024, reaching $10M in revenue.

The company also saw a 13% employee growth rate last year, and an average revenue growth rate of 12.75% over the last four years, due to an accelerated focus on company culture.

To top off a successful year, the firm also is currently undergoing an expansion of its Ft. Wright office, slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

“As an independent accounting firm, I’m incredibly proud that our team helped us reach the $10M mark, a truly remarkable milestone for a firm our size,” said Alex Weidner, CPA, CFE, President of Rudler. “I often think about how far we’ve come since Mr. Rudler started this firm in his basement. We wouldn’t be here without the amazing people — both our team members and our clients — who have supported us along the way.”

Rudler also collected multiple industry accolades in 2024, including “2024 Best Firm to Work For” by Accounting Today. On top of this achievement, Rudler was selected as the 4th best firm on Accounting Today’s list of “Best Firms for Young Accountants.” These successes may be credited to recent efforts to create a company culture that prioritizes relieving workday stress, promoting fun, and encouraging volunteer service. In addition, they’ve refined recruiting and training tactics as well.

“We’ve made a deliberate effort to foster our culture here at Rudler and find unique ways to bring in fresh talent while prioritizing the growth and development of our existing team through new professional development programs and internal promotions,” said Kendra Anderson, Talent & Engagement Coordinator. “Providing our team with flexible work environments and spaces are a key piece of that. These awards highlight the success of our approach but also showcase what a special place we’ve built here as a team.”

As of January 2025, Rudler has 58 employees based in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region who work under a hybrid model and 7 current remote employees that span across Texas, Nebraska, Florida, Kentucky and Virginia.

The Ft. Wright office expansion will give the Rudler team a place to gather for meetings, trainings, and entertaining. With dedicated workstations for remote employees, a wet bar, and expanded conference rooms, the Ft. Wright office will be able to hold larger team events and open houses.

Rudler, PSC is a private, full-service accounting, tax, compliance and business management advisory firm for closely held businesses, individuals and families. For more information about Rudler, PSC and the leadership team, please visit www.Rudler.cpa.