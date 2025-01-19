The River: Another one bits the dust, and another one gone . . .another one gone

The riverboat captain is a storyteller. Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story.

By Capt. Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

Suddenly, that 1980’s tune by Queen, the British rock group, was driving me up the wall. Another riverboat gone — bound for the boneyard. According to a series of photos featured on social media, the river casino boat BELLE OF BATON ROGUE, hanging onto a long lead behind a tugboat with a small towboat shoving from astern, was heading to a scrapyard in Gibson, Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, for dismantling.

“The riverboat sendoff shows that things are changing (for the better) in downtown Baton Rouge,” Belle of Baton Rogue Casino General Manager Richard Cannon commented. What casino management and local developers saw as a positive move forward for revitalizing the downtown Louisiana capital, boat fans mourned the loss of another irreplaceable paddlewheeler.

The BELLE of BATON ROGUE, built in 1994, was the capital city’s first casino and a local fixture for 30 years. Upstream from the BELLE’s dock, her neighbor, the WWII Destroyer USS KIDD, although absent while off to the shipyard for necessary repairs, sent this message to her permanently departing neighbor:

“So long, old friend. You’ve been a good neighbor for the past 30 years, guarding my six against wayward river traffic. I left for a little visit to the ‘spa’ (drydock), and now I find you won’t be there when I get home. The riverfront won’t be the same without you, old girl. Safe voyage, BELLE OF BATON ROGUE. Fair winds and following seas.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana Scrap Metal added their take on the BELLE OF BATON ROGUE:

“We are proud to recycle the iconic Belle of Baton Rogue riverboat, preserving its legacy through sustainability. The vessel will be dismantled… recycling over 97% of its materials. This effort supports jobs, conserves resources, and highlights our commitment to sustainability and the community.”

As a pioneer in commercially recycling aluminum cans in Greater Cincinnati and the founder and former owner of Can-Do Recycling, now Can Dew Recycling, I understand the scrap dealer’s point of view. However, as a U.S. Coast Guard licensed Master of steam and motor vessels of all gross tons, I would rather see the BELLE reused in another maritime capacity. While this relatively obscure riverboat’s fate remains sealed, several more prominent riverboats’ destinies are undecided.

Early last year, the American Queen Steamboat Company suddenly ceased operating on the Mississippi River System in the overnight passenger-boat trade. With this demise went four boats: the AMERICAN EMPRESS, AMERICAN COUNTESS, AMERICAN DUTCHESS, and the elegant AMERICAN QUEEN, the largest and possibly the most exquisite steamboat ever built on the Western Rivers. Soon after the company folded, American Cruise Line, rivals of the AQSC, bought all four boats for a total of 6.3 million dollars. At last count, the COUNTESS and DUTCHESS were “recycled” at a scrapyard owned by ACL. According to a reliable source, the AMERICAN QUEEN is “stripped of its doors, while its interior is torn down to studs and frames.” The fate of the AMERICAN EMPRESS remains unknown to at least two sources known for their inside knowledge concerning what’s astir behind the mainstream activities on the river. Additional TRIBUNE columns may attempt to penetrate this veil of silence.

The venerable Steamer DELTA QUEEN remains docked at Homa, Louisiana, awaiting future developments to bring the QUEEN to Coast Guard requirements sufficient to fire up a new set of boilers and get the steamboat cruising again. It is unimaginable that the DELTA QUEEN, once the most well-known and likely the most beloved steamboat in the world, lies primarily forgotten and moldering in a southern backwater.

Although efforts remain spirited to conserve the DELTA QUEEN, extraordinary endeavors are immediately necessary to maintain and preserve her for the future. However, with the evolution of the river cruise industry, post-COVID-19, and the absence of financially capable investors with the necessary means stepping forward to return the DELTA QUEEN to her former methods of overnight operations, perhaps it’s time to adjust our attitudes toward what success for the QUEEN looks like.

With the recent loss of the AMERICAN QUEEN, the DELTA QUEEN remains the sole link to the 214-year-old American tradition of overnight travel by steamboats. Someone must preserve the DELTA QUEEN, but we may need to adjust our expectations of what “preservation” entails. Future columns will delve deeper into potential alternatives for the DELTA QUEEN. Stay tuned and put your thinking caps on. Who knows, your idea may be a part of the solution.

Captain Don Sanders is a river man. He has been a riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and with Rising Star Casino. He learned to fly an airplane before he learned to drive a “machine” and became a captain in the USAF. He is an adventurer, a historian and a storyteller. Now, he is a columnist for the NKyTribune, sharing his stories of growing up in Covington and his stories of the river. Hang on for the ride — the river never looked so good.

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Purchase Captain Don Sanders’ The River book here

ORDER YOUR RIVER BOOK HERE

Capt. Don Sanders The River: River Rat to steamboatman, riding ‘magic river spell’ to 65-year adventure is now available for $29.95 plus handling and applicable taxes. This beautiful, hardback, published by the Northern Kentucky Tribune, is 264-pages of riveting storytelling, replete with hundreds of pictures from Capt. Don’s collection — and reflects his meticulous journaling, unmatched storytelling, and his appreciation for detail. This historically significant book is perfect for the collections of every devotee of the river.

You may purchase your book by mail from the Northern Kentucky Tribune — or you may find the book for sale at all Roebling Books locations and at the Behringer Crawford Museum and the St. Elizabeth Healthcare gift shops.

Order your Captain Don Sanders’ ‘The River’ book here.