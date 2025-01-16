A Kentucky beagle named Guy lived a long, happy, and special life after being adopted by a future Duchess

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

This is a “Once Upon a Time” story with fairy tale elements involving a sickly, scruffy Beagle dog from Kentucky who faced death in a Montgomery County kill shelter but was rescued in the nick of time — by some untold magic, surely — and ultimately lived a long, happily-ever life with a special loving family.

This is the story of Guy, known as The Royal Dog by those who tell it.

Rhonda Frey had no magic wand, but she did have a passion for dog rescue. A former attorney who lived in Union at the time, Frey is now retired and living in South Carolina. But she remembers Guy well — and remembers rescuing the heartworm-infected beagle from certain death in January, 2015. She was part of a dedicated troupe of volunteers who rescued hapless dogs from shelters around Kentucky and worked tirelessly to find them homes all around the country.

“Beagles in Kentucky are considered throwaways,” Frey told a NKyTribune reporter at the time. “If they don’t hunt, they’re disposable. Guy was likely a throwaway.”

But thanks to Frey and her cadre of fellow volunteers, Guy was not destined to live a throwaway life. With well-coordinated volunteer drivers, applications and adopter-vetting, contracts and commitments, Guy ended up in Canada where he met his lifetime match.

Her name was Meghan Markle, who was then an actress but also — unbeknownst to her — about to be on an exciting journey of her own. The story goes that Guy even played a role in Prince Harry’s proposal to the fair maiden who said yes to becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

For a time Guy lived with Prince Harry and his Duchess in Kensington Palace, a very long way from a Kentucky kill shelter, and he was indeed loved by his new — and growing — family.

His death recently was publicly mourned on Meghan’s Instagram account, saying she was “devastated” by the loss of her pup and that she “cried too many tears to count.”

Her emotional tribute to her late dog, Guy, included rare photos and home videos of her and Prince Harry’s two children.

The Duchess of Sussex added never-before-seen clips of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with a sentimental video posted on her newly launched Instagram account.

“In Memory of Guy,” she recalled adopting Guy from a shelter in Canada in 2015. “He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.”

She shared that his name came from being known as “the little guy” at the shelter due to his “small and frail” size.

“He was with me at ‘Suits,’ when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.” She went on to express her gratitude for the veterinarians who helped Guy after he “endured a terrible accident” and had to undergo several surgeries before she moved to the UK.

Markle said that Guy will make several cameos in her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” and that “because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.”

The emotional video shows how deeply loved Guy was within the Sussex household.

Frey said she was “saddened to hear of Guy’s death, but so pleased to see how much he was loved by Meghan, Harry, and their children. Their feelings for him were evident in the videos and tributes posted by Meghan. If only every rescue dog could be as lucky as Guy.”

Frey said she hopes Guy’s story inspires others to get involved and try to make a difference in the lives of other animals. These animals don’t aspire to royal status but want a loving, caring home.