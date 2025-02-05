Aid workers to share first-hand accounts of Ukraine humanitarian effort Feb. 8 at BCPL Scheben Branch

This weekend, Northern Kentucky residents will have a chance to hear firsthand accounts of what it’s like to deliver aid a Ukrainian city that’s under the constant threat of Russian missiles and drones.

The city of Kherson — once occupied by Russian forces and later reclaimed by Ukraine — remains perilously close to Russian-occupied territory, enduring ongoing attacks that make daily life a challenge.

Two individuals connected to the region — Kristina Synia, a Ukrainian native living in Kherson who provides aid to fellow residents, and Ben Dusing, a Fort Mitchell native who has spent much of the past two years working on humanitarian relief in Ukraine as director of World Aid Runners — will share their stories of resilience and aid efforts in the face of war.

This event, titled Ukraine: Hope, Hardship, and Humanitarian Aid, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Boone County Library’s Scheben Branch at 8899 U.S. 42 in Union.

Attendees will learn about the hardships faced by Ukrainians in conflict zones, the impact of Russian occupation in parts of Ukraine, the way drone warfare affects daily life, vital relief efforts underway, and ways to support areas of great need. This free event, offered by World Aid Runners, is open to the public.

World Aid Runners