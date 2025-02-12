Assistant Campbell County Attorney receives second CHFS Child Support Attorney of the Year award

Assistant Campbell County Attorney Michelle Eviston has been named the John R. Fendley Child Support Attorney of the Year, a distinguished honor presented by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). Eviston is the first attorney to ever receive this prestigious award twice, having first been recognized in 2018. Her continued excellence in child support enforcement and unwavering commitment to families in Campbell County set her apart as a leader in the field.

“Most people might have relaxed after winning this award once, but not Michelle,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “She has continued to be driven and innovative in her craft, constantly finding new ways to improve child support enforcement while ensuring that children receive the support they need.”

The John R. Fendley Child Support Attorney of the Year award honors attorneys who demonstrate outstanding service, advocacy, and effectiveness in handling child support cases. Out of approximately 400 child support attorneys across the state, Eviston’s impact stands out, not only for her legal acumen but also for her passion for ensuring financial security for children. She’s also the first attorney to win this award twice.

Eviston, who has worked as a child support attorney in Campbell County since 2015, assists with establishing paternity and child support orders, and collecting child support obligations before the Campbell County Family Court. Eviston’s work is not just about enforcement; she is deeply committed to community service and improving the lives of families in Campbell County.

“While receiving this award again is an honor, what matters most to me is the work we do every day that makes a real difference in the lives of children and families in our county,” said Eviston. “Providing financial stability for children is not just a legal responsibility; it is about giving them the foundation they need to build a bright and fulfilling future.”

The Campbell County Child Support Office is operated by the Campbell County Attorney, Steven Franzen. Each year, the Office processes approximately 5,000 open cases, ensuring that custodial parents receive the funds necessary to care for their children. The Office collects roughly $6.2 million annually. The Campbell County Child Support Office has a strong team of caseworkers to assist parents and guardians with the collection of their child support orders. The Office has streamlined processes and fostered a team-oriented approach which has helped to make child support enforcement more effective and efficient.

Campbell County Attorney Steven Franzen had the following remarks: “When we enforce child support, we are helping families avoid financial hardship. Michelle’s dedication to this mission not only benefits the children and custodial parents but also ensures that taxpayers are not left to shoulder the burden. Her work is critical to our community’s success.”

Eviston, a 2011 graduate of the Northern Kentucky University, Salmon P. Chase Law School, has always been drawn to public service. She sees her work as a way to give back to the community and make a meaningful impact.

Campbell County Fiscal Court