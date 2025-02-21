BCM’s February 25 NKY History Hour to track past and future of Cincinnati’s Historic Railway

From steam engines to modern locomotives, Cincinnati’s railroad has shaped the region’s economy for over a century. But what happens next?

Join historian Charles Bogart for the next NKY History Hour on Tuesday, February 25, at 6:30 p.m., as he explores the fascinating evolution of the Cincinnati, New Orleans & Texas Pacific (CNO&TP) Railroad — from its 19th-century beginnings to its present-day operation under Norfolk Southern. Using historical and contemporary photographs, Bogart will take guests on a visual journey along the rail line from Ludlow to Lexington, showcasing what once was and what remains today.

NKY History Hour is a free virtual event hosted by Behringer-Crawford Museum. Register and receive a Zoom link to the event online.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. Recordings of all past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Charles H. Bogart, a Frankfort resident, holds a BA in History from Thomas More University and a Master of City Planning from Ohio State University. A retired Kentucky Department of Emergency Management professional, he now serves as a Conductor at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum and has authored multiple books and over 100 articles on military, naval and railroad history. He is also President of the Frankfort Civil War Roundtable, the CSXT Historical Society, and the North American Transit Historical Society.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum