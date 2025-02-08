Bonded Spirit Music Festival on March 8 in Covington; VIP early bird discount ends Feb. 14

Organizers of the Bonded Spirit Music Festival shared additional details for this year’s Americana and bluegrass soul music festival, set for Saturday, March 8. The one-day, 21+ experience, sponsored by meetNKY and The B-Line® takes place throughout Covington.

The main festival will be held outdoors in the Roebling Point entertainment district, with gates opening to general admission ticket holders at 4 p.m. The Rickhaus, a heated tent which holds the main stage, will take over Roebling Point outside of Smoke Justis, a festival partner.

The stage will feature a lineup of three national acts performing from 5-11 p.m. New this year, the Bonded Spirit Music Trail will offer additional acts at various stops along The B-Line in Covington beginning at 1 p.m.

VIP Ticket Details

The lineup for the 2025 festival includes Nat Myers, Lindsay Lou, and headliner, The Brothers Comatose. Early bird ticket prices have been extended through February 14. Tickets, including VIP and general admission options, are available at BondedSpirit.com.

On February 14, ticket prices will increase with VIP tickets going from $185 to $225 and general admission tickets going from $60 to $75.

The John. G. Carlisle VIP Experience valued at over $200 includes:

• A voucher from the official Bonded Spirit Bottled-in-Bond (BIB) sponsor, New Riff Distilling, redeemable for a 750 ML commemorative bottle of BIB bourbon*

• Priority viewing of the main stage from the VIP area of the Roebling Rickhaus

• A VIP swag bag from The B-Line®

• Two drink tickets for Bonded Spirit hand-crafted, signature cocktails

• Early access beginning at 3 p.m.

• Access to a Smoke Justis smoked meats and sides buffet from 5-7 p.m.

• Early entry to the Smoke Justis Bourbon Lounge and the VIP area with limited first come, first served seating near the Roebling Rickhaus stage

• Meet and Greet with The Brothers Comatose and Lindsay Lou during early entry

• Two VIP-only bars and access to VIP restroom facilities.

Bonded Spirit Music Trail Added in 2025

In addition to the headliners taking over the main stage, a new Bonded Spirit Music Trail has been added to the festival for 2025. Covington stops on The B-Line®, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience, will also host musical acts throughout the day starting at 1 p.m. Participating venues will offer a special hand-crafted cocktail featuring sponsor New Riff Distilling’s award-winning BIB whiskeys. SamJam Productions, which hosts their own Bluegrass festivals, partnered with the event to curate all of the musical acts for the Bonded Spirit Music Festival this year.

A full lineup of musicians will be announced after February 14. New stops along the music trail include The Globe, Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, OKBB, Knowledge Bar & Social Room, and more. Music available along the Bonded Spirit Music Trail is free to the public.

More About the Artists and the Festival’s Origins

Nat Myers, a Northern Kentucky native, is a Korean-American blues poet who channels his lifelong restlessness and poetic passion into his debut album. Nat not only honors his heritage but also carves a distinct place in contemporary blues, using his music to uplift and provoke thought about identity and belonging in America.

Lindsay Lou is a celebrated singer-songwriter whose music seamlessly blends her deep bluegrass roots with progressive Americana, folk, and soulful pop. Named one of NPR’s “12 Best Live Performances” and praised by outlets like Billboard and No Depression, Lindsay Lou continues to captivate audiences with her radiant presence and unwavering authenticity.

The Brothers Comatose, a roots-infused bluegrass band from San Francisco, blend Americana, folk, and traditional bluegrass with high-energy performances, heartfelt songwriting, and tight harmonies. Founded in 2008 by brothers Ben and Alex Morrison, their sound is defined by virtuosic string instrumentation and a spirited, foot-stomping vibe. In 2024, multi-instrumentalist Addie Levy joined, enriching their harmonies and live performances with her mandolin and vocals. Drawing influences from bluegrass, country, and rock, they craft modern, storytelling-driven songs about love, loss, and adventure, captivating fans with their infectious energy and dynamic stage presence at both intimate venues and festivals.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival in Covington is an annual celebration that blends the rich legacy of bourbon with the soulful tunes of Americana and Bluegrass music. Held in early March, the festival is named after the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bourbon purity law that passed in March of that year and was advocated for by Covington’s own John G. Carlisle.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival aims to draw bourbon enthusiasts, as well fans of live Americana and bluegrass music. Visitors and attendees can expect nationally recognized acts performing on a stage backdropped by the iconic Roebling Bridge, as well as local flavor and plenty of bourbon. The Bonded Spirit Music Festival not only commemorates John G. Carlisle and the Bottled-in-Bond Act but coupled with the local B-Line®, NKY’s self-guided bourbon experience, further emphasizes Northern Kentucky’s pivotal role in the sprit’s history and solidifies its present status as a top-tier destination, promising an unparalleled bourbon experience.

To learn more about the festival, purchase tickets, or for event updates visit BondedSpirit.com or follow the festival on Facebook at @BondedSpirit and Instagram at @bondedspirit.

meetNKY