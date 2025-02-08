Bridge opening: Southbound I-471 to reopen Sunday, more than a month ahead of schedule

More than one month ahead of schedule, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s emergency repair project on I-471 southbound near the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is nearing completion.

The southbound lanes and the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge are expected to reopen Sunday, Feb. 9.

KYTC signals engineers will adjust the signal timing in Covington and Newport approximately two to three hours after the reopening of I-471 southbound.

In Newport, the following signals will be adjusted back to their original configurations, which include shorter phases:

• Third Street & Monmouth Street

• Third Street & Saratoga Street

• Third Street and Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue and Dave Cowens Drive

• Dave Cowens Drive & Park Avenue

In Covington, signals will be adjusted to their original configurations along:

• Fourth Street

• Fifth Street

• Greenup Street

• Scott Street

• Garrard Street

Upgraded traffic controllers were installed at these signals in late November.

KYTC is committed to continue to monitor traffic flow patterns after the reopening to determine if further adjustments can be made to move traffic more efficiently through the Newport and Covington corridors.

Visit www.transportation.ohio.gov for a list of signal adjustments in Cincinnati, and more information about the ODOT emergency repair project.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet