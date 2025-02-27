‘Cluster’ of teen suicides in Boone County prompt groups to come together, seek solutions

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Several groups met in Boone County last week to see if they can focus on finding solutions for students who are struggling with life-threatening anxiety issues.

The conference of groups gathered when it was announced that five students in Boone County have died since November of 2024.

Boone County has announced the formation of the Boone County Suicide Response Team.

“The group was formed in response to the recent cluster of youth suicides in the county,” said Elaine Seinner, communications senior manager at Boone County Fiscal Court.

“There have been five juvenile deaths in Boone County since November of 2024. Four of those were deaths by suicide, one cause of death was undetermined. Work is currently underway to develop a plan focused on suicide postvention, engagement, and support.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a suicide cluster as “a group of suicides or suicide attempts that occur closer together in time, space or both than would normally be observed in a community.”

“Even one death is too many, and the death of five young people in the community is a call to action,” said Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore. “We must come together to support our youth, their families, and others across our area. The response team is just a first step in ensuring our community has the support and resources it needs.”

So far, the members of the Boone County Suicide Cluster Response Team include the Boone County Judge Executive office, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Boone County Police Social Workers, the City of Florence, the Florence Police Department, the Boone County Fire Chiefs Association, the Boone County Coroner, the Northern Kentucky Health Department, Northkey, Faith-based Communities, Team Kentucky, Boone County School District, Walton-Verona Schools, City of Walton, Parent advocates, and survivors of suicide loss.

“Suicide is complex, and conversation about it can be hard, but it is time we have those tough talks with our children, friends, family members and neighbors,” said Jennifer Mooney, PhD, MS, district director of Health at the Northern Kentucky Health Department. “We know that prevention is possible, and that by digging in, developing, implementing and sharing effective programs and resources, hope, resilience, and recovery are possible.”

The initial steps decided on by the Response team deal initially with postvention, which is a planned response after a suicide to promote healing and reduce risks of further suicides. It includes training to identify warning signs of suicide and offers resources to cope with traumatic loss.

“Postvention becomes suicide prevention when we focus on reducing risk and promoting connectedness and healing among individuals, families and communities,” said Zeinner. “Taking the right action after a suicide can prevent future suicides. That is under Engagement, the second step.”

The third step they are working on is support and providing programs and resources for those impacted by losing someone to suicide or for someone who might be harboring thoughts of suicide.

Boone County schools put out an informational newsletter outlining things that could be done to help teenagers through their school years. Articles outline the pressures from academic importance to social media influences that can become too much for a teen in the grip of hormones to endure. They suggest that early intervention can prevent the problem from resurfacing later in adulthood.

Information in the articles point out some warning signs to look for in the children, such as difficulty in concentrating, changes in mood and behavior, withdrawal and isolation, changes in sleep or appetite, physical symptoms or complaints, engaging in risky behavior, and a decline in academic performance.

Advice includes building an open dialogue with students, starting early to engage the children in discussions about emotions and stress, and how to cope with them. They mention not to be judgmental, and to validate the child’s feelings. Also it is important to lead by example.

A few other suggestions for children who seem to be struggling is to set realistic expectations, limit their screen time, and promote and encourage physical activity.

“The main thing we are trying to emphasize with this group is that help is available,” said Zeinner. “The number 988 is fairly easy to remember, and if they call this number there are trained, professional counselors available at all times.

“The Boone County Fiscal Court is taking a leading role in this because we realize it is not a school issue, it is not a religious issue, it is a community issue, and we are in a great position to gather the other agencies together.”

Zeinner said they are now working on when the group can meet again and what strategies they can work on implementing in the community.