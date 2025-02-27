CTI joining global movement on Rare Disease Day, Feb. 28, and shows “painted hands”

CTI – Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, headquartered in Covington – is joining the global movement on Rare Disease Day, February 28, by engaging employees, partners, and the community in a range of initiatives designed to raise awareness and drive change for those affected by rare diseases.

CTI is one of the 20 largest contract research organizations in the world and has associates in more than 60 countries across six continents.

CTI has been a partner of Rare Disease Day for over a decade.

CTI Cares — a global initiative dedicated to giving back to local communities — focuses on supporting philanthropic causes and promoting opportunities for engagement across the globe.

CTI Cares organizes its efforts around four key areas: Culture, Communities, Health & Wellness, and Environmentalism. As part of its commitment to making a difference, it implemented a Charity of the Quarter, allowing each of our global regions to select a cause they are passionate about. In alignment with its mission and work, it has chosen rare disease as the focus for Q1.

Their charity partners for the quarter are:

• North America: National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

• Europe: EURORDIS

• Asia Pacific: Rare Voices Australia (RVA)

• Latin America: Instituto Vidas Raras.

In support of these organizations, CTI is magnifying the voices of employees and experts through its “Mission Moments.” These powerful videos, created by its marketing team, showcase personal and therapeutic stories that highlight how the CTI’s work intersects with the lives of those impacted by rare diseases.

CTI’s Moving Medicine Forward podcast features expert-led discussions on rare diseases, providing valuable insights and education for our audience. They highlight the work of the CurePDE Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering families affected by pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy (PDE) and advancing research towards a cure.

Social media plays a vital role in amplifying the Rare Disease Day message. CTI team members around the globe participated in a painted hands campaign to show solidarity with those living with rare diseases. Throughout the month, CTI shared informative content including white papers and expert video messages, with five of its experts, offering their insights on the rare disease landscape.

“At CTI, we are deeply committed to advancing awareness and understanding of rare diseases,” said Tim Schroeder, CEO and Chairman. “We have had the privilege of conducting more than 150 rare disease studies, impacting 5500+ patients. Our support for Rare Disease Day and our global initiatives reflects our ongoing dedication to improving the lives of those impacted by rare conditions. By partnering with organizations and experts worldwide, we continue to drive meaningful change and contribute to the search for better treatments and, ultimately, cures.”

On February 28, CTI employees will “Wear Your Stripes for Rare Disease Day,” showing collective support for individuals impacted by rare conditions.

CTI is committed to making a lasting impact in the lives of those affected by rare diseases. As it continues this journey of awareness, education, and support for our global community, CTI invites community members to join in raising awareness of those affected by rare diseases.