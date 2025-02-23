Dance studio sets example for Heart Health Month, providing cardiac screenings onsite

Staff report

As part of Heart Health Month, Expressions Dance Theatre in Erlanger partnered with the MCORE Foundation to host a day of cardiac screenings at its studio.

This initiative underscores its commitment to ensuring that its dancers are not only exceptional performers but also healthy from head to toe.

Though Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is rare, it is the leading cause of death among young athletes.

Recognizing the importance of early detection, the MCORE Foundation provided onsite screening programs that included both an electrocardiogram (EKG) and a limited echocardiogram (Echo). These screenings were conducted by certified cardiac sonographers and reviewed by pediatric cardiologists, ensuring top-tier care and evaluation.

“Our dancers’ well-being is our highest priority,” said Cara Patrick, Studio Owner of Expressions Dance Theatre. “EDT is proud to sponsor this event and be a part of keeping our youth heart healthy! We have a handful of dancers with different heart conditions and it is so important to us to take the time to care for each child.”

In addition to these screenings, Expressions Dance Theatre has an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on-site to provide a critical safety net in the unfortunate event of a cardiac emergency. Having an AED readily available further reinforces its commitment to the health and safety of the dancers.

The MCORE Foundation operates in over 11 states, offering essential screenings at a significantly discounted rate, making heart health assessments accessible to athletes and adults alike.

Through partnerships like this, the dance studio is fostering a safe and supportive environment for all of its students — and setting an example for others for a safe, healthy National Heart Health Month — and beyond.