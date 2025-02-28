Dayton special education teacher Tom Ratterman nominated for Lifechanger of the Year Award

Dayton High School special education teacher Tom Ratterman has been nominated for National Life Group’s 2024-25 LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Ratterman was nominated for his unwavering kindness, motivation, and dedication to impacting the lives of students at Dayton schools.

As the leader of the Energy Bus for Schools Program, Ratterman fosters a culture of kindness, inclusion, and positivity, empowering students to embrace the principles of The Energy Bus. His commitment to making a difference is evident in his actions, not just words. One standout moment was when he arranged for Bengals kicker Evan McPherson to visit and inspire students, connecting sports, perseverance, and character in a way that left a lasting impact.

Guided by the golden rule of treating others as he would like to be treated, Ratterman consistently uplifts students, many of whom see him as one of their few positive role models. He is dedicated to fostering hope, purpose, and character.

“Mr. Ratterman’s influence reaches beyond the classroom, and his efforts continue to inspire both students and colleagues. He is undoubtedly deserving of this recognition,” said the nominator.

Since 2011, LifeChanger of the Year has recognized and rewarded more than 8,500 K-12 teachers, administrators, and school employees in 2,300+ school districts. The program has awarded over $790,000 in cash prizes to winners and their schools for making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2024-2025 school year.

• (1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district. • (4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district. • (10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district. • (1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district. • (1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals and will be announced in early 2025. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:

• Make a positive impact on the lives of students

• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture, and pride

• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

• Possess a proven record of professional excellence

• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

Visit lifechangeroftheyear.com to read Ratterman’s nominee profile. If you’re interested in nominating someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.

