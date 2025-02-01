Drees Homes announces acquisition of Texas-based Monticello Homes further expanding national footprint

Drees Homes, a Northern Kentucky-based national home builder, on Friday announced it is acquiring the assets of San Antonio-based Monticello Homes, growing its presence to 11 metropolitan areas nationwide. Formed in 1994, Monticello Homes has delivered over 2,000 luxury homes in the San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Drees Homes also has a rich history in Texas, with a presence dating back to 1984. After establishing a strong foothold as “Drees Custom Homes” in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Drees expanded to Austin in 1998 and Houston in 2014. Through its acquisition of Monticello Homes’ assets, Drees will now also operate in San Antonio, continuing to deliver exceptional quality and innovative designs while securing a presence in each of Texas’s top four metros.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into San Antonio and welcome Monticello’s employees to the Drees team,” Drees Homes President Tim Terrell. “This move represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to grow and innovate. The vibrant community and dynamic market here offer immense opportunities, and we are excited to contribute to the local economy. With a dedicated team in San Antonio and an award-winning portfolio of homes, we are confident in a bright future and look forward to building lasting relationships in this thriving region.”

“After three decades of building luxury homes in San Antonio and surrounding areas, I am excited and proud to pass our legacy to Drees Homes,” said Monticello Homes President and Founder Wayne Moravits “Monticello Homes has always been committed to delivering a personalized home building experience to our clients from innovative home design and construction to closing and customer service. Drees Homes is a home builder whose dedication to quality and customer satisfaction aligns with our core values. I am confident that Drees will continue to honor the seamless home building experience that has been the cornerstone of our success.”

The Monticello Homes acquisition comes at a time in which Drees is poised for expansion. As Drees counts down to its 100th anniversary in 2028, it is focused on its Centennial Strategy, aimed at growing the company nationwide as well as continuing to provide an exceptional homebuyer experience.

Drees is currently ranked as the 41st largest home builder and the 21st largest private builder in the country. Through this acquisition, Drees will gain additional market share in Texas.

Drees Homes’ purchase of Monticello Homes was complete on January 31. Monticello’s 44 employees will join the Drees team and the company’s existing Division President Mark Elphick will continue to lead local operations.

Builder Advisor Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Monticello Homes in the transaction.

Drees Homes