Students get a taste of public service, up close and personal, at Elsmere council meeting

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Students from Miles Elementary, Tichenor Middle School, Lloyd High School, St Henry Elementary, Arnett Elementary, and Dorothy Howell Elementary gathered at the Elsmere City Building this week to take part in Student Government week.

The approximately 12 students sat with their ‘partners’ who are the council members and department heads at Elsmere.

“This is one of my favorite meetings,” said Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof. “It has been my favorite for the last 18 years, while I was on council and while I have been mayor. Every year something cute happens. I loved last year. I had a senior from Lloyd, and he was a character. I was going over the stuff for the meeting, and he looked like he wasn’t paying attention, but as soon as the meeting started, he took over and ran the whole thing. At the end, I asked if I could say something, and he said something like, ‘you have my permission.’ It was funny!”

The students were greeted at a pre-meeting party with refreshments, and then they all were assigned a seat in the council room to look over a statement that each of the students would read when it was their turn. The students each responded in the same capacity as the partner they represented.

“For example, calling the meeting to order, conducting the roll call, or voting for any legislative issues on the agenda,” said City Clerk Katie Hehman.

As it turned out, the snowfall caused two students to cancel, but two other students were waiting in the wings, and the meeting began.

Council member Joanne Barnett Smith is in charge of the event, although all the council members enjoy the evening. The project has been going on for at least 12 years. She said the event is for students from fifth grade through 12th grade.

“I always call the school, once I have the date for the event and ask for one name from each class,” she said. “Once I have potential students, I call the parents and ask if their children would be interested in participating, and I send home a letter. Then I ask them to call us if they can’t make it.”

She said the kids really like taking part, even though they have to read a statement. A few students like it well enough to do it a second year. Angel Ochere, from Lloyd, was at the meeting for the second year, as was Brandon Lorton, from St. Henry.

Brandon sat with the Mayor, and Angel was assigned to the police chief. Barrett said they had siblings this year for the first time, Alaynah Auclerc, a fifth grader from Howell, and Karlee Auclerc, an eighth grader from Tichenor.

“The teachers told me that both girls have very good leadership abilities, so I asked them both to come,” said Barnett Smith.

The students all have different reasons for wanting to be part of a government meeting.

Nathan Jankowski, a seventh grader from St Henry, thought it would be a fun thing to do when he was asked if he wanted to take part in the student government.

“I thought it would be a good experience,” he said. “I am only a little bit interested in government. It isn’t my favorite thing, but I am interested in a lot of things right now.”

Mutairu Koroma, a freshman from Lloyd High School, had a mission in mind.

“There is a crosswalk near our school that is potentially dangerous,” he said. “I would like to see if there is anything we could do about the safety. I think someone was already hit.”

Hannah McGahee, a junior at Lloyd, admitted she had a few ideas about how a city is run and what she would suggest, but stopped short of committing to a career.

“I don’t know what I want to do right now,” she said about her future, keeping her options open.

Other students who participated were Jayce Wood, 7th grade at Tichenor, Ximena Galicia-Martinez, 5th grade at Arnett, Liberty Treanor, 6th grade at Tichenor, and Raighlynn Baggett, 5th grade at Arnett.

Once again, government night was a big success, and the kids, their parents and siblings, and their city partners all had a good time.

“This is fun,” said Barnett Smith. “I just love this night!”