For 5th year, Ohio River Way Challenge open to paddlers for expedition in voyager canoes

Staff report

For the fifth year, paddlers will complete the Ohio River Way Challenge, an extraordinary expedition in 30-foot voyager canoes from May 5-15, journeying from Ashland to Louisville.

Open to the public, the application to join is due April 1, but interested participants should apply early as spaces are likely to be full before then.

Potential sponsors should email forest@ohioriverway.org.

The goals for the Challenge are threefold:

• To stop in river towns and connect with leaders and community members to celebrate river-based recreation and to foster new collaborations.

• To connect emerging student leaders to projects fostering vibrant communities and ecosystems along the Ohio River.

• To raise public awareness for the beauty, history, and culture of the Ohio River.

Each evening, our team will eat at a local eatery and camp for the night.

Each morning, participants will meet before dawn ready to paddle around 25 miles for up to 12 hours.

Paddlers can join for the full trip, or can come for half of the trip. Requests for shorter stretches will be considered.

The full trip: May 5 – May 15

Ashland to Cincinnati: May 5 – May 9

Cincinnati to Louisville: May 10 – 15

These are the fees:

• $1,100 for the full 11-day trip

• $600 to join for half

Fees will be waived for university students and their faculty to participate.

Paddlers are responsible for bringing their own gear (i.e., clothes, raincoat, camping gear, tent/sleeping bag, waterproof bags, sunscreen, etc.) and good spirits. Paddlers may optionally book their own accommodation instead of camping, but still must be at the river ready before dawn each day. Selected participants will be responsible for their own transportation to and from the start and finish locations, though paddlers are encouraged to carpool.

Revenue above expenses will benefit the Ohio River Way, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization.

The Ohio River Way may waive fees for media, volunteers, community influencers, and other stakeholders in support of its mission.

Questions? Email challenge@ohioriverway.org.