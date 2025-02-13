GCTC, ST. Elizabeth announce partnership with City of Florence for new paramedic training program

Gateway Community and Technical College’s EMS Education Program and St. Elizabeth Healthcare have announced an new partnership with the City of Florence Fire/EMS Department. The collaboration will debut the launch of a satellite Paramedic Program cohort at Florence Fire/EMS, beginning this summer.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region.

Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

The program expansion underscores the significance of regional partnerships between healthcare entities, community colleges, and local fire/EMS agencies. By working together, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Gateway Community & Technical College, and Florence Fire/EMS aim to address the growing educational and workforce needs of the region and beyond.

The Florence Fire/EMS Department provides fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to the City of Florence, KY and the Florence Fire Protection District of Boone County. Florence Fire/EMS covers approximately twenty square miles with a combined population of 55,781.

The Florence Fire/EMS Department approached Gateway and St. Elizabeth to expand their program in order to increase the number of available paramedics that are critically needed in the Greater Cincinnati Area. The fast-growing department is dedicated to providing the best services possible to its residents and supplying the highest quality paramedics in the workforce.

The new satellite program will strengthen the capacity of the Paramedic Education Department at Gateway, offering more opportunities for aspiring paramedics while supporting the hiring needs of local agencies. The initiative reaffirms the commitment to excellence within EMS education and highlights the importance of training professionals who are prepared to serve their communities with skill and dedication.

Founded in 2001, Gateway serves more than 6,000 students as Northern Kentucky’s only public, two-year comprehensive community and technical college; it was named one of the top community colleges in U.S by the Aspen Institute last year.

Prospective paramedic students are encouraged to inquire about this program by contacting gw-healthprofessions@kctcs.edu or visiting gateway.kctcs.edu/emergency-medical-services.

