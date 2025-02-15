Governor declares state of emergency with flood watch through mid-day Sunday

Staff report

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency as a flood watch is in effect for early Saturday, Feb. 15, through midday Sunday, Feb. 16.

Another 2 to 5 inches of rainfall is expected, and, combined with previous rainfall over the past several days, will likely result in flooding across the state.

Significant flooding is possible, including widespread river and isolated flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, river flooding is very likely this weekend through next week. Significant flooding is expected where the heaviest rain falls.

“We want everyone to be careful,” Gov. Beshear said. “The amount of rain coming down will make it hard to drive, and flash flooding, especially across our roads, can create dangerous conditions. And remember, don’t drive through standing water, it can have a current, and it is incredibly dangerous.”

The Governor is taking action by activating the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center and units of the Kentucky National Guard to stand ready to respond. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials and crews are also on alert, and local emergency management leaders are working to keep Kentuckians everywhere informed.

Gov. Beshear also activated the state’s emergency operations center and implemented the state’s price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services as they clean up and recover from the storm. Consumers should report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Drivers are urged to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov. For additional preparedness tips, visit kyem.ky.gov.

Campbell County issues warning

William Turner, Director of the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, asked residents to get ready for possible flooding due to heavy rain expected this weekend. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) Wilmington and will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Flooding happens when too much rain falls too fast, filling up rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas. Floodwaters can be very dangerous and cause serious damage.

“We expect 1 to 3 inches of rain, which could cause some streets, yards, and basements to flood,” said Turner. “Please take steps now to stay safe.”

What You Need to Know

• When: 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, through Sunday afternoon

• Possible problems: Water may cover roads, yards, basements, and low areas.