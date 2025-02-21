Homewood Suites at Newport’s Ovation now open for business and welcoming guests

Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati at Ovation, project of Corporex and Commonwealth Hotels, is now open for business and welcoming guests.

Ovation is a 25-acre, mixed-use urban development located at the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Northern Kentucky.

This milestone is a next step in the transformation of the Newport riverfront development and solidifies Ovation’s position as a premier destination in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Corporex is the master developer of the monumental mixed-use development, while Commonwealth Hotels, a trusted name in hospitality, will oversee and manage operations on the new innovative hotel to ensure an exceptional guest experience.

“We are excited to welcome guests to this remarkable property and bring the renowned Hilton service to a prime location,” said Jennifer Porter, President at Commonwealth Hotels. “Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati will serve as a gateway for visitors exploring everything Ovation and the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region have to offer. With its proximity to MegaCorp Pavilion, downtown Cincinnati and the homes to two of our city’s major league teams, this hotel is perfectly positioned to serve leisure and business travelers, including their pets, as well as event attendees alike.”

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Newport Cincinnati design combines comfort and functionality, offering spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens ideal for extended stays, along with a range of modern amenities to meet the needs of today’s travelers.

There are 133 well-appointed suites, a mix of 30 king studios with sofa beds, 77 king efficiency suites, and 26 queen studios with select options offering mobility-accessible tubs, roll-in showers, or hearing-accessible features to accommodate guest needs.

Guests can also enjoy free hot breakfast every morning and a complimentary evening reception every Wednesday. Guests will also have access to “The Tap Wall” from 1–11 p.m. daily, which allows them to enjoy self-served beverages of their choice on tap with a prepaid card they can access at the front desk. There will be six beers and a red or white wine available to choose from. Other onsite amenities including 24/7 access to a fitness center and guest laundry room, EV charging stations, and two distinct bar experiences – a stylish plaza-level bar and a future rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline. There is also potential for these bars to be operated by third-party partners, further adding to their appeal.

“The opening of Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati underscores Corporex’s commitment to creating exceptional spaces that bring people together,” said Brett Blackwell, President and COO at Corporex. “This hotel adds valuable, upscale amenities for residents, visitors, and employees at Ovation. With several large-scale events on the horizon—such as Reds Opening Day, Oktoberfest, and River Roots—we’re excited to showcase all that Ovation offers as a vibrant destination in our riverfront region.”

The project was brought to life through a creative financing model that blended traditional and equity-sourced funding. The involvement of third-party investors highlights the collaborative approach that has defined the success of this project.

Ovation is a nearly 25-acre, five-city block equivalent urban, mixed-use development along the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Northern Kentucky. The community is host to a world-class music venue, state-of-the-art office buildings, residential options, hotels and open spaces. Once complete, Ovation will be an iconic regional destination, offering unique public artworks, restaurants, bars, and experiences to visitors, connecting residents and the community directly to the rivers with an unbeatable view of the Cincinnati skyline. Corporex, a privately held investment firm located in Covington. focused on investing in real estate, hospitality, sports and fitness, and capital markets, is the master developer of Ovation.

