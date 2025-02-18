KDA to offer Retail Readiness Workshop to help KY agriculture producers develop marketing strategies

Kentucky Proud, the official marketing program of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, is offering a one-day workshop for Kentucky producers to help them develop a plan to market agricultural products to a wider audience.

Kentucky Proud will host the Retail Readiness workshop in partnership with the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KCARD) and the University of Kentucky’s MarketReady Producer Training Program.

“We are excited to offer this one-day workshop for Kentucky agriculture producers,” Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell said. “Agriculture drives economic growth, and helping our producers expand their market opportunities benefits not only them but the entire state. Creating strong pathways for success ensures a thriving future for Kentucky agriculture.”

The workshop, set for 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 25 in Elizabethtown, will provide an overview of marketing trends and funding opportunities, peer-to-peer panels, discussions, product reviews, and advice from a variety of local retailers as well as hands-on workshops for marketing planning and elevator pitch development.

The workshop has been developed with the emerging producer in mind. Those who have seen success in direct sales and are considering a move into retail sales or wholesale opportunities.

Attendees can hear from other agricultural producers who are successfully selling in the retail space and support their products with marketing plans. Attendees will learn from the retail community and discover what types of local products are best matched for placement as well as the process for new vendors and safety certifications. Up to three products may be submitted to be reviewed anonymously by mass retailers, specialty retailers, and farm retail markets who will provide coaching and feedback on the overall marketability and attractiveness of the items.

Participants will leave the workshop with a marketing plan and an elevator pitch that can guide their journey.

The $15 workshop at the Hardin County Extension Office, 111 Opportunity Way in Elizabethtown, includes lunch. Digital registration can be accessed in the Retail Readiness Marketing Workshop Eventbrite page.

