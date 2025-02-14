Kenton County names Taylor Jackson as interim director of county’s animal services division

The Kenton County Fiscal Court has named Taylor Jackson interim director of Kenton County Animal Services.

Jackson serves as sergeant of Kenton County Animal Control, leading a team of four officers. She fills a position vacated by Kelsey Maccombs.

Jackson has more than a decade of experience in animal welfare, including roles in Louisville, Columbus and Cincinnati. She originally found her passion for the work as an intern at KCAS while attending Scott High School in Taylor Mill.

“We are confident that Taylor’s leadership and passion for animal welfare will continue to drive KCAS toward fulfilling its mission,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “With her experience and dedication, we look forward to a seamless transition as we search for a new director.”

As interim director, Jackson will oversee daily operations, community outreach efforts and the care of animals in the shelter’s custody. Under her guidance, KCAS remains committed to providing compassionate care for animals in its custody and ensuring humane pet ownership in Kenton County.

Kenton County is currently accepting applications for a new director. Those interested in the position should submit their applications by Feb. 26. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis thereafter until the position is filled.

To learn more, visit Kenton County’s jobs portal.

Kenton County Fiscal Court