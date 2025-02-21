Kentucky Attorney General teams up with Kentucky college athletics for youth-centered drug prevention

Attorney General Russell Coleman teamed up with coaches from the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, and Western Kentucky University this week to launch the “Better Without It” campaign, a first-of-its-kind, youth-centered drug prevention program. Through NIL agreements and other partnerships, student athletes, influencers and other stakeholders across Kentucky will promote a positive message about a drug-free lifestyle.

Student Athletes like UK Basketball’s Trent Noah, UofL Basketball’s J’Vonne Hadley and WKU Basketball’s Tyler Olden will engage with young Kentuckians across social media and other platforms, as well as on campus and at sporting events. The statewide education campaign will encourage young people to be independent, make their own decisions and stay informed about the dangers of drug use, while also highlighting the positive effects of a drug-free lifestyle.

“To reach Kentucky’s young people with an effective statewide drug prevention message, we need the right messengers. That’s why we’re partnering with some of the biggest names in Kentucky’s college athletics to tell the Commonwealth’s young people they are truly better without it,” said Attorney General Coleman. “Whether you’re a Hilltopper, you throw an “L” or you Bleed Blue, this is our chance to come together to save lives.”

“The University of Louisville is proud to partner with the Attorney General’s Office in this effort to help save lives and stem the tide of addiction in our Commonwealth,” said UofL Football Coach Jeff Brohm. “We are eager to be part of the change that will help our young people succeed.”

“Every day, I get to work with young people who use their ambition and potential to succeed. We’re proud to be part of this team that will help save lives across Kentucky. To bring a pennant home to Lexington, we need young people who are better without it,” said UK Baseball Coach Nick Mingione.

“WKU is excited to work with Attorney General Coleman and be a part of Kentucky’s first ever statewide youth drug prevention program,” said WKU Softball Coach Amy Tudor. “Our commitment to helping Kentucky’s kids live drug free lives is robust and we look forward to the important work “Better Without It” will do to help save lives across the Commonwealth.”

“Partnering with our state universities and student athletes is a great way to reach our youth to promote substance use prevention,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary and Opioid Commission Member Eric Friedlander “In Kentucky, we take our sports rivalries seriously, but when it comes to ensuring our kids have the brightest futures possible, we are all Team Kentucky.”

“Today, we celebrate a partnership between some of our Commonwealth’s best institutions that will help save lives. I’m grateful to the Attorney General, the Opioid Commission, and everyone who brought down barriers for this powerful project,” said University of Kentucky Senior Vice President for Health and Public Policy Mark D. Birdwhistell.

Last September, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission unanimously approved the Attorney General’s two-year, $3.6 million proposal to establish the research-backed youth education campaign.

In addition to the “Better Without It” campaign, the prevention program will also promote existing school-based programs and amplify the work of the Commission to support youth-focused prevention efforts.

To date, the Commission has distributed more than $50 million in settlement funds to combat the drug crisis, directly helping Kentuckians overcome addiction and promote long-term recovery.

Attorney General’s Office