Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to host inaugural Health Innovation Summit Feb. 21 in Louisville

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announce it will host its inaugural Healthcare Innovation Summit Feb. 21 featuring healthcare and government leaders from across the state.

The event will bring together top industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of healthcare, strategies for addressing key challenges facing the industry and the Commonwealth, and more. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisville Marriott East, located at 1903 Embassy Square Blvd. in Louisville.

Agenda highlights:

The Future of Healthcare and the Business Community

• Kenneth Calloway, Sr. V.P. Human Resources, Century Aluminum

• Winston Griffin, CEO and Chairman, Laurel Grocery

• Amy Luttrell, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries

• Walter (Dub) Newell, CEO, Louisville Tile Distributors

• Moderator: Ashli Watts, President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber

The Role of Health Insurance Companies in the Future of Healthcare

• Jeb Duke, Regional President Kentucky Medicaid, Humana Inc.

• Paige Franklin, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

• Kennan Wethington, President, Kentucky Commercial Business, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kentucky

• Moderator: Tom Stephens, President and CEO, Kentucky Association of Health Plans

The Role of Hospitals in the Future of Healthcare

• Garren Colvin, CEO, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Russ Cox, President and CEO, Norton Healthcare, Inc.

• Matt Grimshaw, Market President, CHI Saint Joseph Health

• Hollie Harris, President and CEO, Appalachian Regional Healthcare

• Moderator: Nancy Galvagni, President and CEO, Kentucky Hospital Association

Luncheon Keynote: The Role of AI in Healthcare

• Bill Fera, M.D., Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP

The Role of Government in the Future of Healthcare

• Rep. Robert Duvall, Vice Chair, House Health Services Committee

• Sen. Stephen Meredith, Chair, Senate Health Services Committee

• Rep. Kim Moser, Chair, House Health Services Committee

• Rep. Rachel Roarx, Health Services Interim Joint Committee

• Moderator: Kate Shanks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Kentucky Chamber

The Role of Pharmaceuticals in the Future of Healthcare

• Adam Bibelhauser, Site Head and Senior Director, Louisville Distribution Center, Amgen

• Brett Gravois, Site Head and Head of US Commercial Distribution, Roche Genentech

• Taylor Williams, Director of Government Affairs, Kentucky Pharmacists Association

• Moderator: Kyle Keeney, PhD, Executive Director, Kentucky Life Sciences Council

For further details about the Healthcare Innovation Summit, please visit www.kychamber.com.

