Kentucky mental health experts offer advice on steps you can take to beat those winter blues

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Shorter days and less sunlight have many Kentuckians feeling the winter blues.

One recent study found 40% of Americans report their mood declines during the colder months.

Hannah Brosnan, executive director of Mental Health America of Kentucky, which offers anonymous, online mental health screenings, said preventive measures can help stave off the worst effects of seasonal affective disorder, including exercising, spending more time outside and increasing exposure to light.

“In the winter, reduced levels of sunlight can impact our serotonin levels, and serotonin impacts our mood,” Brosnan explained. “Melatonin has also been linked to seasonal depression, so that hormone is produced at increased levels in the dark.”

Brosnan added there are many treatment options for seasonal affective disorder.

“I definitely encourage them to talk to their doctor, their therapist, and get some support through them,” Brosnan emphasized. “Also, folks can practice self-care and engage in stress reducing activities like meditation.”

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said telehealth medical professionals are trained to do assessments and make referrals for people who may need more support or resources during this time of year.

“For example, many United Healthcare members have access to the calm app that can help them with their emotional well-being,” Randall pointed out.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the most common drugs used to treat seasonal depression are antidepressants and light therapy, which works by replacing missing sunlight with artificial light.