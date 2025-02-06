Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus outlines key priorities for 2025 legislative session

Public education, workers’ rights, and the well-being of Kentucky’s families are among the key priorities the Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday for the 2025 Legislative Session.

Senate Democrats stood united as they unveiled their agenda, calling for policies that create opportunity, uplift community, and ensure a fair and just society for every Kentuckian.

“These goals reflect our core values as a caucus, and they are fundamental to the long-term success of the Commonwealth,” said Senate Democratic Floor Leader Gerald A. Neal, D-Louisville. “We have heard from communities all across the state, and we are advancing sensible, responsible policies that seek to meet their needs today and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Significant investment in public education ranked high on the list as Democrats pledged to fight for high-quality school systems that serve every student regardless of class or zip code. Caucus members said they would work to provide:

• Full funding of public schools and an increase to the SEEK funding formula. This would provide competitive wages for teachers and support staff, high-quality resources to prepare students for long-term success, safe and reliable transportation, and learning environments where all students feel welcome and thrive. • A vigorous defense of public education. The caucus plans to oppose efforts to introduce privatization and voucher schemes that drain resources from public schools. Lawmakers said they will continue to fight any program that diverts tax money to private institutions that lack transparency and accountability to the taxpayers. • Proposals to expand early childhood education. Senate Democrats want to ensure all children have access to pre-K programs that prepare them for success. Caucus members said they will seek to increase funding for Head Start programs and ensure that early childhood educators receive competitive wages and professional development opportunities. • Safe learning environments. Caucus members said they want to meet students where they are and support initiatives that provide mental health resources, school counselors, and programs that address bullying and violence toward students of any background.

Support for educators. Senate Democrats plan to fight for wages that reflect their value, empower their collective bargaining rights, and protect them against outside political attacks.

When it comes to strengthening Kentucky’s middle class, caucus members said that, as citizen legislators first and foremost, they stand with Kentucky’s workers.

“Kentucky’s economy is on fire and we know that fair wages, strong unions, and safe working conditions are fundamental to maintain a thriving economy and building the middle class,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Reginald L. Thomas, D-Lexington.

The caucus is calling for:

• An increase in the minimum wage. This will help ensure that no Kentuckian working full-time lives in poverty. • Restoration and expansion of collective bargaining rights. This will empower unions and protect workers from unfair labor practices. Caucus members said they will continue the fight to strike “right-to-work” laws from the books, reinstate a prevailing wage for state contracts, and ban captive audience meetings. • Enhanced benefits for workers. Senate Democrats plan to advocate for state-mandated, paid parental leave for growing families. They will also seek to protect unemployment benefits for displaced workers. • Investments in job training and workforce development. These programs will prepare Kentuckians for the jobs of the future, caucus members said. Senate Democrats plan to continue their support for measures like dual-credit programs for high school students and public-private partnerships to provide apprenticeships and meaningful on-the-job training.

The caucus is also pledging to fight for policies that support families and foster stronger communities. Members said Wednesday that a thriving Kentucky requires economic security, quality healthcare, and safe communities. Senate Democrats plan to work for:

• Expanded access to affordable healthcare. Members said they want to protect Medicaid expansion to ensure every Kentuckian can see a doctor when needed, regardless of their zip code. They are also seeking to protect Kentuckians by requiring pharmaceutical companies and medical providers to provide cost transparency in how much they charge for drugs and services. • Solutions to food insecurity. Members will fight for expanding support for food assistance programs and school meal programs. Senate Democrats will also work to ensure children and our most vulnerable have access to healthy meals year-round. • Affordable housing initiatives. The caucus wants to increase the supply of safe, stable, and affordable housing. Members said they will work across the aisle on programs to create state tax credits for affordable housing developments and support for first-time homebuyers. • Investments in childcare. The caucus will make sure working parents have access to high-quality, affordable childcare options through programs like expanded pre-K and childcare tax credits.

Senate Democrats said their vision for the Commonwealth is one in which opportunities are abundant, fairness is guaranteed, and every Kentuckian can define and achieve what success means to them.

“In the 2025 session, we will continue our fight to put people first and fight against policy that we believe jeopardizes their welfare,” said Senate Democratic Whip David Yates, D-Louisville. “We will work with our colleagues across the aisle who share this vision and invite all Kentuckians to join us in this fight for a better future.”