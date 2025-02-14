Kentucky State Police join ‘6-state Trooper Project’ for traffic safety blitz through Sunday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Today through Sunday, Feb.14-16, Kentucky State Police (KSP) are working alongside their counterparts in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, for a weekend traffic blitz called the “6-State Trooper Project,” to reduce speeding, promote seat belt usage and remove impaired driving (DUI).

This partnership provides a coordinated law enforcement effort in highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing several times each year.

Every single Kentuckian and every single American who travels through our beautiful Commonwealth deserves to be safe and feel safe on our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This partnership will keep thousands safe, and I am proud of our KSP for participating.”

In 2024, the joint effort hosted six enforcement details that led to 8,252 seat belt citations, 1,895 distracted driving violations, 995 drug arrests, 741 speed citations, and 1,134 move-over violations.

“Traffic enforcement is not just about issuing tickets, it’s about ensuring our roadways are safe for all motorists,” said KSP Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. “Slow down, buckle up and never drive under the influence. Together, we can make our highways safer for everyone.”

The KSP says in their mission statement, that they are dedicated to promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism.

The agency uses partnerships, like the “6-State Trooper Project,” to deter crime and enhance highway safety through education and enforcement.